Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met 'Team Europe,' a high-level EU delegation led by Ambassador Herve Delphin, to advance trade cooperation and expand strategic commercial linkages between European markets and Northeast India.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a meeting with 'Team Europe,' the high-level European Union (EU) delegation, including EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin. The institutional engagement in the state capital follows the arrival of the diplomatic mission on June 8 for a two-day visit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Expanding Strategic and Commercial Linkages

The outreach is specifically aimed at advancing trade cooperation, exploring mutual investment frameworks, and expanding strategic commercial linkages between European markets and Northeast India. The visiting delegation includes ambassadors and top diplomats from various EU member countries. Anchored by Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan, the group also features prominent corporate leaders and representatives from major European trade organisations.

This momentum comes as New Delhi and Brussels look to intensify bilateral relations under the framework of the "India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda" established earlier this year. Owing to its geographical importance, vast natural reserves, and accelerating industrial growth, the northeastern frontier has increasingly emerged as a vital hub for international investment.

Focus on Key Industries and Infrastructure

As part of their comprehensive itinerary, the delegates are slated to tour the country's maiden semiconductor facility, which is currently being constructed at Jagiroad in Assam's Morigaon district.

Simultaneously, an accompanying commercial group structured by the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) is interacting with regional authorities to identify lucrative fields. These bilateral discussions are projected to span several core sectors, including green energy, eco-friendly infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, semiconductor assembly, electronics, tea production, and agro-processing.

'Blue Valleys' Initiative to Bolster Cooperation

To further consolidate these ties, the envoys are participating in a specialised seminar titled "Blue Valleys: Building Ecosystems and Value Chains Between India and Europe." This event, hosted by the state administration, unites state planners, local business owners, and corporate executives from both continents to brainstorm supply-chain logistics.

Launch of Assam's 'Blue Valley Cluster'

A major centrepiece of this visit involves the official unveiling of Assam's introductory "Blue Valley Cluster", a specialised industrial hub geared toward flavours, fragrances, AYUSH commodities, and food production. Conceived as a public-private-people partnership blueprint, the hub is engineered to solidify commercial and academic networks between European markets, Northeast India, and Bhutan through modern manufacturing.

This localised programme constitutes an essential segment of the overarching "Blue Valleys" layout initially introduced during the 2026 EU-India Summit, which targets the growth of industrial hubs, the empowerment of small businesses, and the creation of market pipelines while prioritising environmental sustainability. (ANI)