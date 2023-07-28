Argentina: Crypto billionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, missing for a week, found chopped in suitcase

Read about the harrowing discovery of cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Perez Algaba's remains in a gruesome Argentina case after he had been missing for over a week.

Fernando Perez Algaba, the cryptocurrency influencer from Argentina, who had been missing for over a week, was tragically found dead on Wednesday. According to the New York Post, police discovered Algaba's remains inside a suitcase near a stream in Buenos Aires. The shocking discovery came to light when a group of children playing by the stream found the red suitcase filled with body parts on Sunday.

Upon being informed by the children's parents, the police inspected the package and found Algaba's legs and forearms, with another arm discovered in the stream. On Wednesday, they found the missing head and torso. The cleanly amputated body parts indicated the involvement of a professional in the gruesome crime.

The police sent Algaba's body for an autopsy, which revealed that he had been shot three times before being dismembered. They were able to identify him through his fingerprints and distinctive tattoos on the body parts. According to a report by Marca, the self-made billionaire had been based in Barcelona after relocating from Miami. He had been in Argentina for a week before the alleged murder.

Fernando Perez Algaba had accumulated his wealth by renting luxury vehicles and trading cryptocurrency, flaunting his lavish lifestyle to nearly one million followers on Instagram. However, on July 19, he went missing after failing to return the keys to a rented apartment and not answering any phone calls. The property owner filed a missing complaint, raising concern about his well-being.

In connection with Algaba's death, the police have arrested one person and are currently investigating the motive behind the heinous crime. While they suspect that his numerous debts may have played a role in his murder, the full details surrounding the tragic incident are yet to be revealed. The shocking demise of the cryptocurrency influencer has sent shockwaves through Argentina and beyond.