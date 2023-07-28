Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Argentina: Crypto billionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, missing for a week, found chopped in suitcase

    Read about the harrowing discovery of cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Perez Algaba's remains in a gruesome Argentina case after he had been missing for over a week.

    Argentina Crypto billionaire Fernando Perez Algaba, missing for a week, found chopped in suitcase snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Fernando Perez Algaba, the cryptocurrency influencer from Argentina, who had been missing for over a week, was tragically found dead on Wednesday. According to the New York Post, police discovered Algaba's remains inside a suitcase near a stream in Buenos Aires. The shocking discovery came to light when a group of children playing by the stream found the red suitcase filled with body parts on Sunday.

    Upon being informed by the children's parents, the police inspected the package and found Algaba's legs and forearms, with another arm discovered in the stream. On Wednesday, they found the missing head and torso. The cleanly amputated body parts indicated the involvement of a professional in the gruesome crime.

    The police sent Algaba's body for an autopsy, which revealed that he had been shot three times before being dismembered. They were able to identify him through his fingerprints and distinctive tattoos on the body parts. According to a report by Marca, the self-made billionaire had been based in Barcelona after relocating from Miami. He had been in Argentina for a week before the alleged murder.

    Fernando Perez Algaba had accumulated his wealth by renting luxury vehicles and trading cryptocurrency, flaunting his lavish lifestyle to nearly one million followers on Instagram. However, on July 19, he went missing after failing to return the keys to a rented apartment and not answering any phone calls. The property owner filed a missing complaint, raising concern about his well-being.

    In connection with Algaba's death, the police have arrested one person and are currently investigating the motive behind the heinous crime. While they suspect that his numerous debts may have played a role in his murder, the full details surrounding the tragic incident are yet to be revealed. The shocking demise of the cryptocurrency influencer has sent shockwaves through Argentina and beyond.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral snt

    WATCH: Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build nuclear-powered rocket to reach Mars faster

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire off Netherlands coast; spark in electric car likely cause

    Freighter with 3000 vehicles is still on fire in North Sea; spark in electric car likely cause

    UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced anr

    UAE President's brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan passes away; 3-day mourning announced

    Recent Stories

    7 tips to elevate your living room decor gcw eai

    7 tips to elevate your living room decor

    WATCH Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral snt

    WATCH: Dubai Sheikh's 'Humzilla' - A giant Hummer three times bigger than regular SUV goes viral

    DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Delhi Police recovers iron rod from crime scene AJR

    DU student found dead at Malviya Nagar Park, Delhi Police recovers iron rod from crime scene

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in pink saree; fans should not miss THIS-WATCH RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress looks HOT in pink saree; fans should not miss THIS-WATCH

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments anr

    Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu refutes claims of interference in college appointments

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon