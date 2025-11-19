Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will lead a high-level Indian delegation to Saudi Arabia to oversee relief measures after a bus crash near Madinah killed 45 Indian pilgrims. The team will coordinate with Saudi authorities.

High-Level Delegation to Visit Saudi Arabia

A high-level delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will be visiting Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to "oversee relief measures" following the tragic accident involving Indian pilgrims near Madinah on November 17, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

The statement said that the Indian government expressed its "profound sorrow" at the tragic accident. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

"In order to render fullest assistance and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, a high-level delegation from the Government of India led by Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Justice S Abdul Nazeer will be visiting Saudi Arabia tomorrow," the statement said. He will be accompanied by Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee. The delegation is also expected to participate in the last rites of the deceased, it added.

Embassy and Government Coordination

"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate General of India, Jeddah are working closely with the local authorities to expedite the identification of mortal remains. GoI is also facilitating the travel of the families of the deceased to Saudi Arabia. The Government of India remains fully committed to supporting Indian nationals affected by this tragedy and is working to ensure swift and effective assistance," the MEA said.

Details of the Tragic Accident

The group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

A total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23. Of them, four individuals proceeded to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah due to personal reasons. The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded the bus involved in the fatal crash.

Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire. (ANI)