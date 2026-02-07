Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim welcomed his 'great friend' PM Modi, highlighting the deep, enduring ties between the nations. He praised the Indian community's role in Malaysia's journey. Modi aims to deepen defence and security collaboration.

A 'Great Friend from India'

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his joy at joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Indian community outreach event in Malaysia. Addressing the Indian Diaspora, Ibrahim said, "I am personally very excited, very thankful, very appreciative, that I have a great friend from India joining us in Malaysia. This gathering recognises something deep and enduring between the two nations. Long before there were embassies and trade agreements, long before there were nation-states, traders, scholars, and sailors, across the Indian Ocean between the Indian Subcontinent and the Malay Archipelago, consider the Baliyatra, one of the oldest maritime commemorations observed in India. Prime Minister Modi ji, let me assure you that when Malaysia embarked on building a great nation from its diversity, the Indian community, my brothers and sisters, was an integral partner in that journey."

Warm Welcome in Kuala Lumpur

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit. He was recieved by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport who greeted him with a hug. A huge contingent from the Indian diaspora in Malaysia was also present at the airport to welcome PM Modi. School children holding Indian and Malaysian flags waived them as the PM and the Malaysian Prime Minister walked down the red carpet. The two Prime Ministers were then seen sharing the same car as they drove towards the official hotel.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said he is visiting Malaysia at the 'invitation' of his 'friend' Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PM Modi said that India was eyeing for deeper defence and security ties. "I am embarking on an Official Visit to Malaysia at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today," his departure statement read. "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," the statement said.

PM Modi said he was eager to see the one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world in Malaysia. "I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," his statement said. (ANI)