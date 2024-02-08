Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anti-Putin campaigner Boris Nadezhdin barred from Russia's presidential election

    The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia has rejected the candidacy of Boris Nadezhdin, an anti-Putin campaigner, for the upcoming presidential election. This decision follows concerns raised by the CEC regarding alleged flaws in Nadezhdin's application

    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

    The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia has blocked the candidacy of Boris Nadezhdin, a notable anti-Putin campaigner, from participating in the upcoming presidential election. This decision came after the CEC raised concerns about alleged "flaws" in Nadezhdin's application for candidacy.

    Nadezhdin's bid for the presidency faced intense scrutiny from authorities, particularly regarding the authenticity of the signatures he submitted in support of his candidacy. The CEC claimed that some of these signatures belonged to deceased individuals, casting doubt on the validity of his application. Despite Nadezhdin's efforts to gather endorsements from thousands of supporters across Russia, his registration as a candidate was ultimately denied.

    Nikolai Bulayev, the deputy chairman of the commission, disclosed that Nadezhdin had been summoned to address the alleged irregularities in his application. Despite Nadezhdin's plea for additional time to rectify the concerns raised by election officials, his request was declined.

    Nadezhdin, a 60-year-old academic, garnered support from associates of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other exiled opposition figures. He aimed to challenge the dominance of incumbent President Vladimir Putin in the election. However, with Putin widely expected to secure his fifth term in office, Nadezhdin's exclusion from the race underscores the limited space for opposition voices in Russian politics.

    Russian elections are characterized by tight control from the Kremlin and are often marred by allegations of voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and manipulation. Despite criticisms of the electoral process, the government views elections as essential for maintaining a semblance of legitimacy.

    Nadezhdin's candidacy symbolized a surge in opposition sentiment, particularly amid concerns about Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. However, with Putin's entrenched position in Russian politics, Nadezhdin's bid for the presidency has been thwarted, highlighting the formidable challenges faced by dissenting voices within the country's political landscape.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
