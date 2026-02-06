A restored fresco in a Rome church caused a stir after an angel's face resembled PM Giorgia Meloni. The face was quickly painted over amid backlash, sparking investigations by church and state authorities and a humorous response from Meloni.

A restored fresco inside one of Rome's oldest churches was thrust into the national spotlight this week after one of its angel figures was found to bear a striking resemblance to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, prompting its face to be painted over and sparking investigations by church and state authorities, reported CNN.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The fresco, located in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, a historic church near the Italian parliament, had been undergoing restoration after water damage when parishioners and visitors noticed that one of the angelic figures appeared to look unusually contemporary. Photos published by local media showed the face of the cherub with features many observers said echoed those of Meloni, Italy's first female prime minister.

Church Faces Backlash

Church officials soon faced political and clerical backlash. Cardinal Baldo Reina, vicar-general for the Diocese of Rome, condemned the alteration, saying sacred art should not be used to promote "misused or exploited" imagery outside liturgical meaning. Soon after, the parish priest, Monsignor Daniele Micheletti, ordered that the angel's face be painted over entirely ahead of midday services. "I always said that we would do it if it became divisive," Micheletti told reporters, noting that visitors were coming "to see it, not to hear Mass or pray."

Artist Addresses Similarity

The artist responsible for the restoration, 83-year-old Bruno Valentinetti, initially denied that he had intended to depict Meloni's face, saying his goal was to "revive the lines of the original artwork." However, in later statements he acknowledged the similarity, insisting it was coincidental and that the original fresco, completed in 2000 and not covered by heritage protection, had depicted ordinary cherubic features, reported CNN.

Government Launches Inquiry

The controversy quickly drew governmental attention. Italy's Culture Ministry launched an inquiry into the restoration work, and officials said that any future painting or restoration of the angel will require formal approval from authorities including the Interior Ministry's fund for places of worship and the special superintendency overseeing Rome's cultural heritage.

Meloni Responds with Humour

For her part, Meloni responded with humor on social media, posting a photo of the now-covered fresco with the caption: "No, I definitely don't look like an angel," accompanied by a laughing emoji. Her lighthearted reaction stood in contrast to the broader debate over art, politics and religion that has gripped Italy this week.

As the dust settles, the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina remains open to worshippers and visitors alike. Church leaders have emphasized the need to safeguard the neutrality and spiritual focus of religious art, while cultural authorities work to clarify standards for future restorations.