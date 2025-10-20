Major platforms like Amazon's retail site, Prime Video, Alexa, Fortnite, and Venmo experienced connectivity problems. AWS confirmed it was actively working to resolve the issue and determine the underlying cause of the disruption.

Amazon Web Services experienced a significant service disruption on Monday, October 20 that caused widespread issues for numerous online platforms and applications. The cloud computing provider confirmed it was looking into elevated error rates and slower response times affecting several services, with problems initially detected in the US-EAST-1 region, though users worldwide reported difficulties across multiple regions. The problems began around 1:41 PM Indian Standard Time. In a subsequent update posted approximately 40 minutes later, AWS stated they were actively working to address the disruption and determine its underlying cause. 

Downdetector, a service that tracks online outages, recorded more than 2,000 reported incidents for AWS across the United States. The disruption affected a vast array of digital services that depend on AWS infrastructure. Even Amazon's own services weren't immune to the issues. The company's main retail site, Prime Video streaming service, and Alexa voice assistant all experienced connectivity problems during the outage. Perplexity CEO acknowledged the issue on social media, confirming that an AWS problem was responsible for their service being unavailable and that his team was addressing it.

Full List of Affected Services

The outage impacted an extensive range of popular platforms and applications, including:

Amazon.com 
Venmo 
Coinbase
Robinhood 
Chime 
Prime Video 
Fortnite 
Roblox 
PUBG Battlegrounds 
Rainbow Six Siege 
Crunchyroll 
Apple TV 
Snapchat
Ring
Canva 
The New York Times 
Perplexity AI 
Goodreads 
Wordle
Alexa 
McDonald's App 
Duolingo 
Verizon Life360 
Whatnot