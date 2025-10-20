Major platforms like Amazon's retail site, Prime Video, Alexa, Fortnite, and Venmo experienced connectivity problems. AWS confirmed it was actively working to resolve the issue and determine the underlying cause of the disruption.
Amazon Web Services experienced a significant service disruption on Monday, October 20 that caused widespread issues for numerous online platforms and applications. The cloud computing provider confirmed it was looking into elevated error rates and slower response times affecting several services, with problems initially detected in the US-EAST-1 region, though users worldwide reported difficulties across multiple regions. The problems began around 1:41 PM Indian Standard Time. In a subsequent update posted approximately 40 minutes later, AWS stated they were actively working to address the disruption and determine its underlying cause.
Downdetector, a service that tracks online outages, recorded more than 2,000 reported incidents for AWS across the United States. The disruption affected a vast array of digital services that depend on AWS infrastructure. Even Amazon's own services weren't immune to the issues. The company's main retail site, Prime Video streaming service, and Alexa voice assistant all experienced connectivity problems during the outage. Perplexity CEO acknowledged the issue on social media, confirming that an AWS problem was responsible for their service being unavailable and that his team was addressing it.
Full List of Affected Services
The outage impacted an extensive range of popular platforms and applications, including:
Amazon.com
Venmo
Coinbase
Robinhood
Chime
Prime Video
Fortnite
Roblox
PUBG Battlegrounds
Rainbow Six Siege
Crunchyroll
Apple TV
Snapchat
Ring
Canva
The New York Times
Perplexity AI
Goodreads
Wordle
Alexa
McDonald's App
Duolingo
Verizon Life360
Whatnot