Major platforms like Amazon's retail site, Prime Video, Alexa, Fortnite, and Venmo experienced connectivity problems. AWS confirmed it was actively working to resolve the issue and determine the underlying cause of the disruption.

Amazon Web Services experienced a significant service disruption on Monday, October 20 that caused widespread issues for numerous online platforms and applications. The cloud computing provider confirmed it was looking into elevated error rates and slower response times affecting several services, with problems initially detected in the US-EAST-1 region, though users worldwide reported difficulties across multiple regions. The problems began around 1:41 PM Indian Standard Time. In a subsequent update posted approximately 40 minutes later, AWS stated they were actively working to address the disruption and determine its underlying cause.

Downdetector, a service that tracks online outages, recorded more than 2,000 reported incidents for AWS across the United States. The disruption affected a vast array of digital services that depend on AWS infrastructure. Even Amazon's own services weren't immune to the issues. The company's main retail site, Prime Video streaming service, and Alexa voice assistant all experienced connectivity problems during the outage. Perplexity CEO acknowledged the issue on social media, confirming that an AWS problem was responsible for their service being unavailable and that his team was addressing it.

Full List of Affected Services

The outage impacted an extensive range of popular platforms and applications, including:

Amazon.com

Venmo

Coinbase

Robinhood

Chime

Prime Video

Fortnite

Roblox

PUBG Battlegrounds

Rainbow Six Siege

Crunchyroll

Apple TV

Snapchat

Ring

Canva

The New York Times

Perplexity AI

Goodreads

Wordle

Alexa

McDonald's App

Duolingo

Verizon Life360

Whatnot