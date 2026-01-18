An outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) was confirmed at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry, UK, with ten employees testing positive. Amazon is keeping the facility open, following guidance from health authorities who state the overall risk is low.

Amazon has confirmed an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) — historically known as a “Victorian disease” — at one of its largest UK fulfilment centres in Coventry, sparking urgent health screenings, widespread worker concerns and calls from unions and political figures for the site’s temporary closure.

According to Amazon, ten employees tested positive for non-contagious forms of TB, identified during a screening programme carried out in September 2025. The company emphasised that no further cases have been identified since then and that its Coventry warehouse — which employs around 3,000 staff — continues to operate while additional testing continues. Amazon said the response has followed guidance from the National Health Service (NHS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) “out of an abundance of caution.”

The TB cases were categorised as non-contagious, meaning they are not currently capable of spreading to others — typically referring to latent tuberculosis infection, which can develop into an active disease if untreated. TB is a bacterial infection that usually affects the lungs and can cause symptoms such as persistent cough, tiredness, weight loss and fever. It is, however, treatable with antibiotics when detected. Health authorities are offering tests to those who may have been in close contact with affected individuals.

Despite assurances from Amazon and health officials, the incident has provoked strong reactions from the GMB union, which represents warehouse workers at the site. Union leaders have called for the immediate temporary closure of the Coventry warehouse and for all staff to be sent home on full pay until thorough infection control measures are implemented.

GMB senior organiser Amanda Gearing described the situation as requiring “immediate and decisive action,” warning that without closure and enhanced safety measures, the facility could risk becoming a significant source of TB spread. The union’s stance reflects broader worker safety concerns and the fear among some staff of potential exposure in a high-density workplace environment.

Local political figures have also criticised Amazon’s decision to keep the site operational. Zarah Sultana, Member of Parliament for Coventry South, called the company’s response “outrageous,” accusing its management of treating workers as disposable. Sultana echoed the union’s call for closure and emphasised the need to protect employees’ health and rights.

Health officials stress that the overall risk remains low. Dr. Roger Gajraj, a consultant with UKHSA West Midlands, noted that affected individuals are responding well to treatment and are no longer infectious. He reiterated that the ongoing screening programme is a precaution consistent with national public health guidance.

The outbreak comes amid broader concerns about tuberculosis in the UK. Government data shows that TB cases across England rose by around 13.6% in 2024, nearing the World Health Organization’s threshold for low incidence countries. The Coventry incident thus adds to ongoing public health discussions about the resurgence of TB and the adequacy of prevention measures.

Amazon said in its statement that it has immediate hygiene and safety protocols in place and will continue to follow expert guidance. The company’s priority, it said, remains the safety and wellbeing of its workforce as authorities and health agencies monitor the situation.

In summary, while the tuberculosis cases reported at the Amazon Coventry warehouse do not currently pose a contagious threat, the episode has underscored tensions between worker safety advocates and the global ecommerce giant’s operational priorities. With union pressure mounting and political scrutiny increasing, discussions around workplace health standards and corporate responsibility are likely to intensify in the weeks ahead.