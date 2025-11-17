MQM founder Altaf Hussain criticised PML-N and PPP for endorsing the 27th Amendment, stating they harmed the constitution and judiciary. He cited election manipulation and urged PTI and religious parties to protest against the move.

PML-N and PPP Accused of Undermining Constitution

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's founding leader and Supremo Altaf Hussain, during his 346th public address via TikTok, sharply criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for endorsing and facilitating the approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. He asserted that both parties have undermined the essence of the Constitution, harmed the judiciary and justice system, and betrayed their own commitments and manifestos.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He reminded listeners that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif frequently quotes poet Habib Jalib's verse denouncing an unjust constitution. Yet, according to Hussain, he now advocates for a system with a weak prime minister, no independent judiciary, and no accountability for the ruling families.

Election Mandate and Coalition Questioned

He remarked that on February 8, 2024, the populace supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan, but the election outcomes were reportedly manipulated under Form 47. He questioned whether PML-N and PPP honoured or disrespected the people's vote by recognising the results and forming a coalition government.

Concerns Over Judiciary and Call for Protest

He further claimed that both parties have dismantled the justice system while professing to uphold democracy. He associated the number 27 with the 27th Amendment and the year 2025 to caution that both parties may disappear from the political landscape. He noted that two judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, along with legal expert Makhdoom Ali Khan, have resigned in protest.

Urges PTI Leadership to Act

Hussain inquired about the lack of response from PTI leadership and mentioned that only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi has voiced opposition. He cautioned that Afridi should not be left to lead protest movements alone due to potential dangers, urging PTI leaders to take action.

Criticism of Religious Parties' Inaction

In addressing religious parties, he questioned why no significant demonstrations occurred following Mufti Taqi Usmani's fatwa regarding the amendment. Hussain asserted that it is the responsibility of scholars to guide the nation.

He called upon the public to reflect and pledged to continue speaking out the truth. (ANI)