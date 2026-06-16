MQM founder Altaf Hussain slammed Pakistan's military for its PoJK policy, alleging it gives "bullets and dead bodies" instead of rights. He said anyone demanding rights, like the Muhajirs or Kashmiris, is branded a traitor or an Indian agent.

MQM founder and leader Altaf Hussain launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's military establishment, accusing it of suppressing the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and denying them their fundamental rights.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a large gathering in London on the 48th anniversary of the All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation (APMSO), Hussain alleged that instead of granting Kashmiris their democratic rights, Pakistani authorities were responding with "bullets and dead bodies."

Criticism of Kashmir Policy and 'Traitor' Labels

"Instead of giving Kashmiris their rights, they are being given bullets and corpses. After witnessing such oppression, how will the PoJK people raise the slogan 'Kashmir will become Pakistan'?" Hussain said. The MQM chief strongly criticised Pakistan's long-standing Kashmir policy, claiming that Islamabad and its military establishment had received enormous financial and political benefits in the name of Kashmir while failing to address the aspirations of the people living in PoJK.

He alleged that for decades, PoJK had supported Pakistan, but when they began demanding basic rights and accountability, they were branded as "traitors" and "Indian agents." Referring to the Joint Awami Action Committee, Hussain claimed the organisation was targeted simply for raising the voice of residents.

Drawing Parallels with Muhajir Movement

Drawing parallels with the Muhajir movement, Hussain said that anyone demanding rights in Pakistan was eventually labelled anti-state. "When Muhajirs demanded their rights, they were called traitors. Today, when Kashmiris ask for their rights, they too are being branded as traitors and Indian agents," he said.

Hussain further accused Pakistani security forces, including Rangers and police personnel, of carrying out a crackdown on peaceful protesters in PoJK, particularly in Rawalakot. He alleged that security personnel entered homes, looted shops, opened fire on demonstrators and imposed communication restrictions, resulting in civilian casualties, including children.

A Plea to End Nationwide Oppression

Condemning the alleged use of force, Hussain questioned whether the people of PoJK would still support accession to Pakistan under such circumstances. "Until yesterday, PoJK raised the slogan 'Kashmir will become Pakistan.' Today, instead of rights, they are receiving bullets and dead bodies. Why would they want to become part of Pakistan after witnessing such oppression?" he asked.

Reiterating his support for the people of PoJK, Hussain pledged to continue raising their concerns internationally. He also appealed to Pakistan's political and military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, to end what he described as state repression across the country.

"Baloch people are facing oppression, Pashtuns are being mistreated, PTI supporters are being targeted, Gilgit-Baltistan remains deprived, Sindh is witnessing protests, and Muhajirs continue to face state repression. For God's sake, stop this oppression," Hussain said. Warning that continued repression could have serious consequences, Hussain said that history had shown that prolonged denial of rights and use of force against people demanding justice often led to major political and geographical changes. (ANI)