Indian Envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra met with US Under Secretary Elbridge Colby to discuss advancing the India-US strategic partnership. Kwatra also held talks with top corporate leaders on investment, supply chains, and emerging technologies like AI.

Indian Envoy to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra held a conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon. Kwatra lauded Colby's support in advancing the India-US strategic partnership.

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In a post on X, Kwatra said, "A good conversation with Undersecretary Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon. Appreciate his steadfast support in advancing the India-US strategic partnership. Look forward to continuing our engagements to implement the bilateral defence and defence industrial cooperation agenda."

A good conversation with Undersecretary Elbridge Colby at the Pentagon. Appreciate his steadfast support in advancing the India-US strategic partnership. Look forward to continuing our engagements to implement the bilateral defence and defence industrial cooperation agenda.… pic.twitter.com/OvUPIA7kVe — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 27, 2026

Engagements on Economy and Technology

Earlier on June 9, Kwatra held a series of high-level engagements with top corporate and technology leaders to discuss investment expansion, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies.

Detailing the meetings in separate posts on social media platform X, the Indian envoy highlighted New Delhi's growing economic and technological partnership with the US.

Meeting with Walmart CEO

Ambassador Kwatra met with Chris Nicholas, the President and CEO of retail giant Walmart, to deliberate on the company's deepening footprint in the Indian market.

Reviewing the meeting, the ambassador posted on X that he had a "productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, long-term growth plans and commitment to building resilient supply chains."

A productive conversation with Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of @Walmart, on their investments in India, long-term growth plans and commitment to building resilient supply chains.@WalmartNews pic.twitter.com/ny9Ro1KcmY — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 9, 2026

Discussions on Advanced Technologies

In another high-profile meeting geared towards futuristic tech collaboration, the Indian diplomat engaged with Ylli Bajraktari, the President and CEO of the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP).

The interaction took place ahead of Bajraktari's upcoming visit to New Delhi for the prestigious India-US Forum, where bilateral tech ties are expected to be a major focus.

Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-U.S. Forum. Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the… pic.twitter.com/FE4z99uzZ5 — Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) June 9, 2026

Sharing insights from their discussion on X, Ambassador Kwatra noted that he had an "Insightful conversation with @Ylli_Bajraktari, President & CEO of @scsp_ai, ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the India-U.S. Forum. Exchanged perspectives on the trajectory of advanced technologies including Quantum, and the future of AI, including Physical AI and the expanding India-USA cooperation in tech space." (ANI)