Australian PM Anthony Albanese is set to propose tougher gun laws at a National Cabinet meeting following a deadly antisemitic terror attack in Sydney. The proposed measures include limits on firearms and periodic reviews of licenses.

Albanese Pushes for Stricter Gun Control

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said tougher gun laws would be taken up at a National Cabinet meeting, signalling a possible tightening of Australia's already strict firearms rules after the deadly antisemitic terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting scheduled for 4:00 pm local time, Albanese said stricter gun controls, including limits on the number of firearms licensed to individuals and periodic reviews of licences, would be placed on the agenda. "This afternoon, at four o'clock, I will put on the agenda of the national cabinet tougher gun laws, including limits on the number of guns that can be used or licensed by individuals, a review of licences over a period of time," he said. pic.twitter.com/xbTnBouLdO — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 15, 2025

National Response to 'Act of Terror'

Stressing the need for continuous oversight, the prime minister added, "People's circumstances change. People can be radicalised over a period of time. Licences should not be in perpetuity." Albanese said the federal government would present a proposal aimed at strengthening monitoring mechanisms. "The Australian government will take to national Cabinet this afternoon a proposal to empower agencies to examine what can be done in this area," he said.

Later in the day, Albanese convened the National Cabinet in response to what he described as an act of terror and antisemitism in Bondi. In a post on X, he said, "Today I convened National Cabinet to respond to the act of terror and antisemitism in Bondi last night. We stand with Jewish Australians and we stand against hatred and violence. Australia is stronger than those who try to divide us and we will come through this together." Today I convened National Cabinet to respond to the act of terror and antisemitism in Bondi last night. We stand with Jewish Australians and we stand against hatred and violence. Australia is stronger than those who try to divide us and we will come through this together. pic.twitter.com/LjdYO6CRYZ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) December 15, 2025

The Bondi Beach Attack

The attack targeted members of the Jewish community gathered to mark Hanukkah celebrations at Bondi Beach,as per CNN. Authorities have declared the incident a terrorist attack.

According to the latest update from New South Wales Health, 27 people remain hospitalised across Sydney after being injured in the mass shooting, CNN reported.

Perpetrators and Investigation

Investigators have said the attack was carried out by a father-son duo. Police shot and killed the father at the scene, while the 24-year-old son is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Officials said the son, who was born in Australia, had previously been assessed by the country's domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, which had found no indication at the time that he posed a threat of engaging in violence. The father, who arrived in Australia in 1998, held a recreational hunting licence and was a member of a gun club, CNN reported.

Australia's Gun Law Context

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns has vowed an "overwhelming" response to the attack, as security remains heightened nationwide.

Australia already enforces some of the toughest gun laws in the world, introduced nearly three decades ago after a mass shooting in Tasmania killed 35 people. That tragedy prompted sweeping reforms within weeks, sharply restricting gun ownership and introducing strict licensing rules, as per CNN. Official data from the Australian Institute of Criminology shows that between July 2023 and June 2024, Australia recorded 31 gun-related murders, translating to a homicide rate of 0.09 per 100,000 people. (ANI)