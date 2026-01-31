Air India has ordered 30 more Boeing aircraft, comprising 20 737-8s and 10 737-10s. This addition takes its total firm order with Boeing to 250 jets, supporting the airline's significant fleet expansion and modernisation strategy.

Air India on January 29 announced it has placed an order to purchase 30 additional Boeing aircraft, comprising 20 737-8 and 10 737-10, taking the total number of aircraft orders placed with Boeing to 250. These 30 single-aisle aircraft are in addition to the firm orders for 220 aircraft that Air India had placed with Boeing in 2023, the airline said in an official release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

US Ambassador Applauds Deal

Reacting to the expansion of Air India's fleet plans, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday congratulated Air India and Boeing on their announcement that the airline will add 30 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet. In a post on X, Gor wrote, "Congratulations to @airindia and @Boeing_In on their announcement that Air India will add 30 more @Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its fleet. Every day the Embassy works tirelessly to support opportunities that benefit both of our nations!" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2017238131192561830?s=20

Fleet Modernisation and Deliveries

Air India made the announcement at Wings India, one of Asia's premier civil aviation events. With the latest orders, Air India has a total of 198 new aircraft incoming from Boeing. The airline has so far received 52 aircraft from the original 220 ordered in 2023, including 51 737-8s in service with Air India's subsidiary value carrier, Air India Express, and one brand-new 787-9 that enters commercial service between Mumbai and Frankfurt from February 1.

Leadership Commentary

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India, said, "This additional order for 30 Boeing 737 aircraft is part of our broader fleet strategy to position Air India firmly for the future, as a world-class global carrier that India deserves and the world expects. Building on our 2023 orders and subsequent additions, this order supports steady deliveries and fleet upgrades planned over the next few years."

"Air India's order for more 737 MAX jets underscores the strong performance of their existing 737-8 fleet as they continue to expand connectivity across India and the South Asia region," said Paul Righi, Boeing Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing, Eurasia, India and South Asia. "We value Air India's confidence in the 737-10 and 737-8 to provide the capacity and versatility they need as a cornerstone of their single-aisle growth strategy."

Aircraft Technology and Post-Privatisation Growth

Powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, the Boeing 737 delivers fuel efficiency, passenger comfort and operational reliability for single-aisle aircraft operations, according to the release.

Since its privatisation in January 2022, the Air India group has added nearly 170 aircraft to its fleet through a combination of new deliveries, strategic leases, the merger of erstwhile Vistara into Air India, and the reactivation of long-grounded aircraft, marking progress in capacity expansion and fleet modernisation, the airline said. (ANI)