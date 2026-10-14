Air France has prohibited Pakistani pilots and crew members from flying to and from Israel after Jerusalem tightened security following an attempted terror attack by an Omani co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight in late September.

Following an attempted terror incident in September, Air France stopped Pakistani pilots and personnel from flying flights to and from Israel under enhanced security measures.

Air France has prohibited Pakistani pilots and crew members from flying to and from Israel after Jerusalem tightened security following an attempted terror attack by an Omani co-pilot aboard a Flydubai flight in late September.

The prohibition applies to 31 nations without diplomatic relations with Israel, including Oman and Pakistan.

"Like all airlines, Air France is required to comply with the entry regulations established by the authorities of the countries it serves, both for its customers and employees," the company said to Al Jazeera.

"The staff concerned have been informed of the new regulations implemented by the Israeli authorities for flights to Tel Aviv," it said.

On October 1, Israel's Ministry of Transport and Road Safety informed international airlines that pilots and cabin crew flying into Israeli airspace must not be citizens of countries with which Jerusalem has no diplomatic relations.

It is worth noting that Pakistan is one of the nations that does not recognise Israel as a nation and has never maintained official diplomatic ties with it.

The limitations apparently apply to 31 countries, many of which have a Muslim majority. It comprises Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, and Niger.

About the Flydubai Incident

The action comes only days after an Omani co-pilot reportedly attempted to hijack a Flydubai aeroplane from Dubai to Tel Aviv and crash it into Israel's Ben Gurion airport on September 30.

The co-pilot is also suspected of assaulting the aircraft's Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchar, who was seriously injured during the altercation and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with authorities, said the Omani co-pilot was plotting a "9/11-style" strike.

Airlines That Confirmed Receiving Directive

Czech airline Smartwings confirmed receiving the Israeli directive. However, it said its activities have been unaffected so far.

"We received the instruction from Israeli officials in September 2026. "We carefully reviewed the directive and will continue to monitor and comply with all applicable requirements issued by the relevant authorities," Smartwings spokesperson Vladimira Dufkova told Al Jazeera.

"At present, the directive does not have any impact on our operations, crew management procedures, or the deployment of crew members on flights to and from Israel" , she stated.

United Airlines said it had nothing to share and declined to acknowledge whether it had received the order.