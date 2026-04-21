Air connectivity between India and China is set to improve as Air China resumes its Beijing-Delhi service. This follows the restart of routes by China Eastern Airlines and the launch of new services by IndiGo, strengthening travel ties.

Direct air connectivity between India and China is set to improve further as Air China resumes its Beijing-Delhi service, according to a news report by Global Times. The airline will restart its direct route between Beijing and Delhi from Tuesday, marking the second route to India to resume by Chinese carriers this month.

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As per information cited by the Global Times, the service will operate three times a week (on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays), using an Airbus 330 aircraft. Economy class fares are expected to start from 3,570 yuan (USD 523), with departures scheduled at 3:15 pm and arrivals in Delhi at 8:20 pm (local time).

More Carriers Bolster Connectivity

The move follows the recent resumption of flights by China Eastern Airlines, which restarted its direct service between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18. "This was the carrier's latest expansion of its China-India route network following the resumption of the Shanghai-Delhi route in November 2025," the news report noted. China Eastern Airlines added that the Kunming-Kolkata route, operating six weekly round-trip flights with Boeing 737 aircraft, is expected to enhance convenience for travel and cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on March 30, IndiGo commenced its inaugural daily, nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking another significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and the People's Republic of China. The launch built on IndiGo's recent expansion in China, including the successful reinstatement of flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou and the subsequent start of operations from Delhi. The service is being operated using IndiGo's state-of-the-art A320neo aircraft, offering customers a comfortable and fuel-efficient flying experience, an official statement said.

Previously, IndiGo announced the launch of its daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, China, starting November 10, 2025. The route is operated using IndiGo's Airbus A320 aircraft.

Policy Changes Facilitate Resumption

The announcement followed the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) confirmation of the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Doklam standoff.

Earlier in March, after 6 years of friction, in a significant decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved changes in guidelines on investments from countries sharing land border with India (LBCs), including China. An official release said that the Cabinet approved changes in FDI policy to provide for a definitive timeline for investments in critical sectors requiring approval under PN3 (Press Note 3). It said the amendments in the FDI Policy aim to unlock greater FDI inflows from global funds for startups and deep techs, and take forward the agenda of ease of doing business.