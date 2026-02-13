AI4India will host a high-level roundtable at the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Feb 16 in New Delhi. Leaders from government, industry, and academia will discuss how to prepare India's workforce for an AI-driven economy and ensure employability.

As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the nature of work, redefining skills, roles, and career pathways, employability has emerged as a central concern for India's economic and social future. Addressing this critical issue, AI4India has convened a high-level roundtable on "The Future of Employability in the Age of AI" at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Level Roundtable on AI and Employability

The roundtable is set to be held on February 16 at the Bharat Mandapam venue in the national capital. It will bring together senior leaders from government, industry, academia, research, and media to examine how India can prepare its workforce for an AI-driven economy while ensuring inclusion, adaptability, and long-term opportunity.

Key Participants and Perspectives

Eminent participants include Sanjiv Bikhchandani, Co-Founder of Info Edge; Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India; Vineet Nayar, Founder of Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Technologies; Sateesh Seetharamiah, CEO of EdgeVerve; Prof. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine; and Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI. Together, they bring perspectives spanning labour markets, macroeconomics, education, enterprise transformation, research, and public discourse.

Focus Areas for Discussion

The discussion will focus on workforce transitions, evolving skill demands, institutional readiness, and the policy choices required to ensure that AI adoption strengthens employability rather than displacing opportunity.

Anchoring India's AI Journey in Employability

Alok Agrawal, Co-Founder of AI4India, said, "India's AI journey must be anchored in employability. The objective is not just adoption of technology, but ensuring that people remain central to growth, productivity, and innovation."

The session will be anchored by Shashi Shekhar Vempati, Co-Founder of AI4India and Padma Shri awardee, whose work spans technology, media, and digital public institutions. "AI Impact Summit 2026 offers a timely platform to examine how opportunity, inclusion, and skills must evolve in an AI-driven economy," he said.

Building on Previous Deliberations

The roundtable also sets the context for AI4India's Pre-Summit on the Future of Employability, successfully held at IIT Delhi, which brought together academia, industry, and policy stakeholders for deeper, solution-oriented deliberations. Building on those discussions, AI4India aims to carry forward actionable insights into the broader national and global conversations at the AI Impact Summit 2026. (ANI)