The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has demanded that Pakistan hand over key ISIS-K terrorists hiding on its soil or expel them, warning that "these actions will have severe and undesirable consequences" if Islamabad fails to act, IEA spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan earnestly demands that the aforementioned individuals either be handed over to the Islamic Emirate or that the Pakistani government expel them from its territory. By doing so, the Pakistani government would fulfil its responsibilities and honour its commitments," Mujahid said, speaking at a press briefing in Kabul following Afghan counter-strikes along the Durand Line.

Mujahid accused Pakistan of turning "a blind eye to the presence of ISIS" on its territory and said training centres for ISIS-K have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He claimed recent attacks in Iran and Moscow were planned from those bases and urged Islamabad to hand over senior ISIS-K figures, naming Shahab al-Muhajir and several associates, as per TOLO News. The spokesman said Afghan forces carried out retaliatory operations late Saturday against Pakistani positions along the disputed Durand Line after Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory.

The Afghan Ministry of Defence posted on X that the operation "concluded around midnight" and described it as a response to repeated violations of Afghanistan's airspace and territory. Mujahid gave casualty figures and damage claims, saying 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 wounded during the operation, while nine Afghan soldiers were "martyred" and 16 wounded, as per TOLO news.

He also said about 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and several weapons were temporarily seized. The spokesperson said the operation was halted at midnight following requests from Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Emirate reiterated that Afghanistan has the right to defend its land and airspace and would not leave any aggression unanswered. Mujahid said Kabul rejected a Pakistani request to send a delegation in the wake of the airstrikes.

The developments come amid heightened regional tensions. Following the escalation of tension, the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) urged both sides to seek peace, calling for "self-restraint" to prevent further escalation.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is following with concern the tensions and clashes taking place in the border areas between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the State of Afghanistan. The Kingdom calls for self-restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom, which will contribute to reducing tension and maintaining the security and stability of the region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

In September, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, committing both countries to enhanced defence cooperation and joint deterrence against aggression.

