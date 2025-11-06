Afghanistan reports Pakistani forces briefly fired across the Spin Boldak border during ongoing ceasefire talks in Istanbul. Taliban forces refrained from retaliation, while talks aim to finalise a truce and address security concerns.

Kabul: Afghan officials said Pakistani forces briefly fired across the border on Thursday as delegations from both countries were in Turkey for negotiations aimed at finalising a ceasefire agreement following deadly clashes.

The Istanbul talks are intended to finalise a truce approved on October 19 in Qatar that ended a week of deadly clashes between the South Asian neighbours.

Security issues are at the heart of their dispute, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), that launch attacks in Pakistan, accusations the Taliban government denies.

"While the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, unfortunately, this afternoon Pakistani forces once again opened fire on Spin Boldak, causing concern among the local population," Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"The Islamic Emirate's forces, out of respect for the negotiation team and to prevent civilian casualties, have so far shown no reaction," he added on X.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Taliban authorities, said "we don't know the reason" for the Pakistani fire, telling AFP that talks in Turkey were ongoing.

Ali Mohammed Haqmal, head of the information department of the border province of Kandahar, said the firing was brief. Residents told AFP it lasted 10-15 minutes.

The Pakistani military did not respond immediately to AFP's requests for comment.

"Pakistan used light and heavy weapons and targeted civilian areas," said an Afghan military source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Negotiations in Istanbul reached an impasse last week when it came to finalising ceasefire details, with each side accusing the other of not being willing to cooperate.

Both sides also warned of a resumption of hostilities in case of failure.

Host Turkey said at the conclusion of last week's talks that the parties had agreed to establish a "monitoring and verification mechanism" to maintain peace and penalise violators.

Fifty civilians were killed and 447 others wounded on the Afghan side of the border during a week of clashes in October, according to the United Nations. At least five people died in explosions in Kabul.

The Pakistani army reported 23 of its soldiers were killed and 29 others wounded, without mentioning civilian casualties.

The Taliban government wants Afghanistan's territorial sovereignty respected.

Islamabad also accuses the Afghan government of acting with the support of India, its historical enemy, amid closer ties between the two countries.

