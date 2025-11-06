Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed the president and secretary general of the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan amid an ongoing dispute over pay, safety, and flight disruptions, intensifying tensions with the union.

Islamabad: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed the president and secretary general of the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) amid an ongoing conflict between the airline's management and the engineers' association, Dawn reported on Thursday.

According to Dawn, citing a PIA spokesperson, Abdullah Hafiz, it was confirmed that the SAEP President, Abdullah Jadoon, and Secretary General, Awais Jadoon, were terminated from service today.

Copies of their dismissal notices, reviewed by Dawn, outline the reasons for the action.

According to the notices, Abdullah Jadoon faced charges for holding a press conference without authorisation and for sharing official information with the media. At the same time, Awais Jadoon was accused of leaking confidential operational details and PIA images.

The documents stated that an inquiry was held into these charges, but both officials failed to appear despite being given multiple opportunities to defend themselves. After reviewing the available evidence and witness statements, the inquiry committee found them guilty, Dawn reported.

"In order to enquire into the allegations/charges communicated to you via the aforesaid showcause notice, an enquiry was conducted wherein you failed to participate despite providing ample opportunities to appear and defend your case," the notices read.

"Keeping in view your entire disciplinary case, the management has decided to dismiss you from the service of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited," it added, as quoted by Dawn, adding that the two were also summoned twice to meet the CEO but did not attend.

The dismissals come as the dispute between PIA management and the SAEP continues to disrupt flight operations. The engineers, who have been protesting for over two and a half months demanding pay raises and other benefits, have stopped issuing aircraft clearance certificates -- a move that has grounded several flights, as reported by Dawn.

While PIA claims the engineers are on strike, the SAEP insists they are working but refusing to clear planes that haven't passed all mandatory safety checks.

PIA has cited the Essential Services Act, which makes strikes or work stoppages a punishable offence, warning that any staff involved in such actions will face legal consequences.

In response, Awais Jadoon previously stated that the engineers could not compromise on safety standards, saying, "We are being forced to issue clearance certificates (to release the planes), but we cannot put passengers' lives at risk in such tense circumstances," as reported by Dawn.

He clarified that the engineers were not on strike but were only approving aircraft that were fully airworthy.

Jadoon also said that when the management called them in, it was not for negotiations but for a "personal inquiry" targeting them.

Meanwhile, PIA has accused the engineers of attempting to undermine the airline's privatisation process, Dawn reported.

