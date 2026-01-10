Afghanistan appoints diplomat Noor Ahmed Noor in Delhi. Health Minister Jalali calls India a key pharma partner as ties with Pakistan sour. The move signals a 'new chapter' of cooperation, with visa hurdles also resolved for medical and business travel.

Afghanistan appointed diplomat Noor Ahmed Noor at the Afghan Embassy in Delhi, sources told ANI on Saturday.

'New Chapter' of Cooperation

Earlier on December 20, Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali said that India is emerging as a key alternative partner for Afghanistan's pharmaceutical needs, as its relationship with Pakistan stands "deteriorated".

Jalali said Afghanistan is looking to open a "new chapter" of cooperation with India, highlighting the long-standing ties between the two countries and India's role as a reliable health partner. "We have a strong relationship with India, and we are here to open a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration. When it comes to Pakistan, the relationship stands deteriorated."

His remarks came during his visit to India for the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held in New Delhi.

India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian support for Afghanistan, with emphasis on the long-term supply of medicines and health assistance as a key pillar of bilateral engagement.

Jalali's visit followed the Ministry of External Affairs welcoming him on his first official visit to India, underlining New Delhi's continued humanitarian outreach to Afghanistan despite changing regional dynamics.

Jalali's visit was part of a broader pattern of official exchanges between the two countries. In October 2025, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India for the first time since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan.

Speaking to ANI during that visit, Muttaqi expressed gratitude for the reception he received, saying, "The journey has been very good so far. Not just the people of Darul Uloom, but all the people of the area have come here. I am grateful for the warm welcome they extended to me."

Visa Hurdles Resolved to Boost Ties

Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on November 24 had announced that long-standing visa hurdles between India and Afghanistan have been resolved, allowing Afghan citizens to obtain Indian visas for both medical treatment and business purposes.

Adressing a press conference following his five-day offical visit to the country, the Afghan Minister added that the Afghan Embassy will play a key role in facilitating these services.

At the same time, the Embassy of India in Kabul will also develop programs to support Afghan nationals. (ANI)