    Pakistan on Tuesday registered their strong protest to the Afghanistan authorities over the “disrespect” to the country’s national anthem by Afghan diplomats who continued to remain seated when it was being played at an event.

    Afghan diplomats spark row by remaining seated during Pakistan's national anthem, Islamabad protests (WATCH)
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    In a move that has sparked diplomatic friction, Pakistan lodged a strong protest with Afghan authorities on Tuesday after Afghan diplomats remained seated during the playing of Pakistan's national anthem at an event. The event, held in Peshawar to mark the 12th Rabi ul Awal, a day commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad, turned problematic when the Afghan Consul General and his deputy chose not to stand as the host country's anthem played through the venue. A video of the scene has now gone viral on social media.

    The diplomats in question, Afghan Consul General Mohibullah Shakir and his deputy, were special guests invited by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, news agency PTI reported. However, the seemingly small gesture of remaining seated during the anthem has now ballooned into a serious diplomatic issue both online and offline.

    Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, voiced the country's strong displeasure. “The disrespect of the host country's national anthem is against diplomatic norms,” Baloch asserted. “This act of Acting Consul General of Afghanistan is reprehensible. We are conveying our strong protest to the Afghan authorities both in Islamabad and Kabul.”

    Afghan Consulate issues clarification

    Amid growing criticism, the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar issued a clarification, attempting to douse the flames of controversy. “There was no intention to show any disrespect to the Pakistan national anthem,” the consulate spokesman stated.

    Explaining the diplomats' actions, the spokesman highlighted Afghanistan’s own policies regarding music. “Since there was music in the national anthem, the Afghan Consul General did not stand up while it was being played,” he explained, referencing Afghanistan's ban on musical elements in their own national anthem.

    “We have banned our own national anthem due to music,” he reiterated. “The Afghan diplomats would have certainly stood up in respect of the national anthem with hands on their chest, had it been played without music. Therefore, the question does not arise to show any disrespect to the host country's national anthem.”

