A pilot and their passenger were killed after their twin-engined Diamond DA42 plane crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport in Adelaide. The crash sparked a massive fire and left 11 other people injured, with one in critical condition.

Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a hangar as it was trying to land in Parafield Airport in Adelaide in South Australia, causing a massive fire, local media reported.

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A pilot and their passenger were reportedly killed, while 11 others have been taken to the hospital with injuries, according to 7News, a local Australian media outlet.

Emergency Response and Casualty Details

"The immediate area has been evacuated as emergency services deal with the incident," police said in a statement.

Police said another person had suffered life-threatening injuries and had been taken to hospital, while two others had serious injuries, one had minor injuries and six people had smoke inhalation.

"Shortly after take-off, [the plane] has tragically crashed into hangar 54 at the airport," Chief Inspector Andrew McCracken said as cited by ABC News. "Upon collision, that has obviously [caused] significant injuries and fire and damage."

Investigation Launched Amid Safety Warning

Thick black smoke from the hangar has spread across the nearby area and the Metropolitan Fire Service has advised people to stay indoors.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has started an investigation into the crash, which it said involved a twin-engined Diamond DA42 aircraft. (ANI)