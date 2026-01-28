The Adani Group and Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer have signed a deal to manufacture aircraft in India. The pact includes an assembly line and collaboration on training and maintenance to boost India's domestic aerospace and aviation sector.

Indian conglomerate the Adani Group and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer on Tuesday announced the signing of a strategic agreement to manufacture aircraft in India, marking a significant step in the country's push to emerge as a global aviation hub.

Scope of the Agreement

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to establish an aircraft assembly line in India and collaborate across multiple segments of the aeronautical value chain. The partnership will cover not only aircraft manufacturing but also initiatives related to pilot training, maintenance, and the development of technical and engineering skills linked to the aviation sector, as reported by Brasil 247.

Strengthening India's Aerospace Ecosystem

According to Brasil 247, in a joint statement, Adani and Embraer said the collaboration is aimed at strengthening India's domestic aerospace industry while expanding the country's technological and manufacturing capabilities. "The proposed ecosystem is designed to support domestic demand while simultaneously generating a significant number of direct and indirect jobs," the statement said.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. Embraer, one of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, is known for its regional jets, military aircraft, and executive aviation platforms. Its partnership with the Adani Group, which has a strong footprint across infrastructure, airports, defence, and energy, is expected to enhance India's role in global aerospace supply chains.

Alignment with National Initiatives

Industry experts view the agreement as aligned with the Indian government's broader strategy to attract foreign investment, promote high-value manufacturing, and reduce dependence on imports in critical sectors. The initiative also complements India's ambitions under programmes such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," particularly in defence and civil aviation.

Broader Industry Implications

The collaboration reflects the growing internationalisation of the aerospace industry, as manufacturers seek new markets and cost-efficient production bases. For India, the project represents another step toward consolidating its position as a competitive destination for advanced aviation manufacturing and skill development.