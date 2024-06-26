Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Abraham Lincoln's wax sculpture melts as temperatures soar in US; see viral photos and video (WATCH)

    A six-foot-tall wax statue of former US President Abraham Lincoln melted over the weekend as temperatures in Washington DC soared to 37 degrees Celsius.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

    A six-foot-tall wax statue of former US President Abraham Lincoln melted over the weekend as temperatures in Washington DC soared to 37 degrees Celsius. The heatwave disfigured the statue, which was located at Camp Barker, a historic Civil War-era refugee camp for formerly enslaved and freed African Americans.

    According to BBC reports, the statue's head was the first to succumb to the intense heat, followed by its legs. Authorities are now working on repairing the sculpture.

    The structure, designed as a candle, was accompanied by a plaque that read, "Please blow out your wick within 1-2 minutes." The replica was commissioned by the non-profit organization CulturalDC and was scheduled to remain at the site until September 2024.

    Commenting on the incident, CulturalDC stated, "Whether it's the state of the union, the upcoming election, or this record-level heat, we are all over it!"

    Created by US-based artist Sandy Williams as part of the Wax Monument Series, the statue was placed at the site of Camp Barker, which now houses an elementary school. The installation aimed to commemorate the history and legacy of the area while engaging the public in contemporary issues through art.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 1:39 PM IST
