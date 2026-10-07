The 8th India-Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX-26) has begun in Visakhapatnam. The bilateral event aims to boost maritime cooperation, professional expertise, and tactical interoperability between the Indian and Myanmar navies.

IMNEX-26 Commences in Visakhapatnam

The 8th edition of the India-Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX-26) commenced in Visakhapatnam and will continue until November 14, with the participation of naval ships from both countries, the Indian Navy said. Myanmar Navy Ship UMS King Sin Phyu Shin arrived at Visakhapatnam on November 10 to take part in the bilateral exercise alongside Indian Navy ships INS Rana and INS Sumedha.

Sharing details of the exercise on X, the Indian Navy welcomed the Myanmar naval vessel and said, "Mingalaba! UMS King Sin Phyu Shin arrived at Visakhapatnam for the 8th edition of the India–Myanmar Naval Exercise #IMNEX26. Inaugurated with an Opening Ceremony onboard INS Rana, the exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 10–14 November 2026." According to the Indian Navy, the opening ceremony was held onboard INS Rana on November 10, formally marking the commencement of the bilateral naval exercise.

Strategic Goals and Exercise Structure

Strengthening Maritime Ties

The exercise serves as a platform for strengthening maritime cooperation between the two neighbouring countries by facilitating the exchange of professional expertise, improving mutual understanding and enhancing operational coordination between their respective navies.

Harbour and Sea Phases

The harbour phase of IMNEX-26 includes professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and discussions on operational matters, the Indian Navy said. The subsequent sea phase will feature coordinated maritime operations, tactical manoeuvres and other exercises aimed at improving interoperability among the participating naval units.

"The Harbour Phase includes professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sporting engagements and discussions on operational matters. The subsequent Sea Phase will involve coordinated maritime operations, tactical manoeuvres and exercises aimed at enhancing interoperability between the participating units," a release from the Ministry of Defence read.

The Indian Navy said IMNEX-26 reflects the longstanding friendship and maritime partnership between India and Myanmar. The exercise is also aligned with India's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and highlights the shared commitment of both navies towards maritime cooperation and maintaining a secure and stable regional environment.