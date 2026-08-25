Seven Indian seafarers stranded for 11 months on MV Sea Star 2 in Abu Dhabi were repatriated. The Indian Embassy is working to bring back the remaining crew, who have not been paid for 5 months and face exploitation, as per the FSUI.

Repatriation Efforts for Stranded Seafarers

Seven Indian seafarers stranded aboard the oil products tanker MV Sea Star 2 stranded at Mina Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi have already been successfully repatriated, and efforts are underway for the safe and early repatriation of the remaining seafarers, the Indian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates announced.

In an update shared on X, the Embassy stated that active efforts are underway to secure the safe and early return of the remaining crew members. "The Embassy is closely following up with local authorities on the welfare and early repatriation of Indian seafarers stranded aboard SEA STAR 2. Seven seafarers have already been repatriated, and efforts are underway for the safe and early repatriation of the remaining seafarers," the post read.

FSUI Highlights Crew's Plight

The diplomatic intervention follows an urgent appeal on X by the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI), which highlighted that the crew members have been stranded for 11 months without relief.

According to the FSUI, the remaining sailors have gone five months without wages, while the vessel's owner allegedly deducted visa and travel expenses from earlier payments. The union also reported that crucial travel documents remain under the control of port authorities, exposing the crew to severe exploitation. In its appeal, FSUI had tagged the Ministry of External Affairs, the Directorate General of Shipping (dgshipping), the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the International Transport Workers' Federation, demanding full payment of back wages and immediate repatriation. "Abandoned at Mina Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi Indian seafarers of MV SEA STAR 2 stranded for 11 months. No wages for the last 5 months. Owner deducted even their own visa & travel costs from earlier payments. Documents under Port Authority control. Extreme exploitation. urgent sign-off, 5 months unpaid, 11 months no relief. They seek full wages + immediate repatriation. @MEAIndia @dgshipping @Shipmin_India @ITFglobalunion -- intervene now. Pay them. Bring them home," FSUI wrote. #HormuzEffect Abandoned at Mina Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi Indian seafarers of MV SEA STAR 2 stranded for 11 months. No wages for the last 5 months. Owner deducted even their own visa & travel costs from earlier payments. Documents under Port Authority control. Extreme exploitation.… pic.twitter.com/uCE1ufIHQO — FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) August 25, 2026

MEA Addresses Broader Maritime Safety Concerns

Earlier on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed growing safety concerns regarding Indian mariners operating in volatile waters, reiterating New Delhi's commitment to prioritising the welfare of its seafaring community.

Responding to questions regarding a video released by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) from an incident dated April 22 on Thursday, which claims Indian sailors were being harassed by forces identified as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Jaiswal affirmed that safety issues are routinely raised with relevant international authorities. "As we have said time and again, the welfare and safety of our seafaring community is a matter which we take very seriously and we attach very high priority to this subject," Jaiswal said. "Whenever there's an issue with our seafarer community, with our seamen, we take it up with the relevant authorities. In this particular case, let me come back to you as to what has been the progress."

Hormuz Incident Sparks Safety Demands

The MEA's response comes after the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) released footage documenting an attack by Iranian naval forces on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, using the incident to demand direct naval escort and physical protection for mariners navigating high-risk conflict zones.

The footage, captured on April 22, 2026, depicts a Panama-flagged vessel carrying 22 crew members, 21 of whom are Indian nationals, being surrounded by small armed craft. Through the video, FSUI claimed that the small boats encircling the merchant vessel belonged to the IRGC, that a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) was used, and that crew members took shelter in interior corridors to survive the assault. (ANI)