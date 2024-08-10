Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    62 dead in Brazil plane crash: Flight losing control caught on camera, aftermath video shocks world (WATCH)

    In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves across Brazil and rest of the world, all 62 people on board Voepass Flight 2283 were confirmed dead after the plane crashed in a residential area of Vinhedo, Sao Paulo, on Friday.

    The twin-engine turboprop aircraft was en route from Cascavel in Parana to Sao Paulo’s main airport when it suddenly plummeted from the sky, landing on a building in the densely populated town.

    Videos circulating on social media captured the terrifying moment the plane spiraled downward, crashing with a devastating impact that set the area ablaze. The scenes of the wreckage, with flames engulfing the site and thick smoke billowing into the sky, have left the nation in mourning.

    Please note: Videos below are disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

    Local authorities, along with police and fire services, quickly rushed to the scene, but there were no survivors among the 58 passengers and four crew members on board. The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas, confirmed the tragic news, expressing deep condolences to the victims' families.

    "Firefighters @PMESP and @defesacivilsp are already at the scene of the crash of flight 2283 - PS - VPB, of VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas, which occurred in the early afternoon in Vinhedo. The Superintendence of Technical-Scientific Police (SPTC) and the Civil Police are mobilized to rescue the victims and teams from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) were sent to the scene for reinforcement. @governosp will provide all support and disseminate all necessary information. My solidarity to all victims and those affected by this tragedy," wrote the governor in a post on X.

    The exact cause of the crash remains unknown, with Voepass Airlines stating that an investigation is ongoing. The aircraft, built in 2010, had been in service for over a decade, and the last signal from the plane was received approximately an hour and a half after it left Cascavel at 11:56 AM local time.

    As the investigation continues, the Brazilian nation grieves the loss of 62 lives in what has become one of the country’s most harrowing aviation disasters.

