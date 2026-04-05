Over 6,000 Taiwanese students have joined academic exchanges in China in two years, despite official government warnings of security risks. Participation remains steady, raising concerns, though some universities continue to promote the programmes.

More than 6,000 students from Taiwan have taken part in academic exchange programmes in China over the past two years, even as authorities continue to caution against such travel due to mounting security risks, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, official data released by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council indicates that 3,592 and 2,966 Taiwanese students respectively joined exchange initiatives in China during this period. Despite an "orange light" travel advisory warning of potential dangers, participation has remained steady, raising concerns about the effectiveness of government advisories. At the same time, figures from the National Immigration Agency show that 2,296 and 2,551 Chinese students visited Taiwan for academic purposes in those same years, highlighting a continued two-way flow of students across the Strait.

University Responses and Promotion

A review of university websites found that several Taiwanese institutions continue to actively promote exchange opportunities in China without prominently displaying government safety warnings. For instance, National Chengchi University has launched campus-wide recruitment drives, offering scholarships and hosting workshops featuring returning participants to encourage more students to enrol in China-based programmes. In contrast, Kainan University has taken a more cautious approach by clearly including official advisories and guidance on potential legal risks, particularly those related to China's expansive national security laws.

NCCU's Justification

Responding to criticism, NCCU stated that student welfare remains a top priority and that all programmes comply with national regulations. It added that outbound exchange numbers to China remain relatively small compared to global placements, sending only 20-30 students annually to Chinese institutions out of roughly 300 total participants, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

Government and Ministry Warnings

Officials from Taiwan's Ministry of Education reiterated that universities have been repeatedly warned about the risks tied to academic cooperation with China. They emphasised that a monitoring platform has been established to track such exchanges and prevent threats to sensitive research and national security. Educators have also been advised to remain vigilant against invitations that could serve propaganda purposes or facilitate undue influence, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)