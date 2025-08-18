At least 40 people are missing and 10 others rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria's Sokoto State on Sunday, officials said.

At least 40 people are missing and 10 others rescued after a boat capsized in Nigeria's Sokoto State on Sunday (local time), officials said. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) deployed its response team to support ongoing rescue operations following the mishap. According to NEMA, the boat was carrying over 50 passengers to Goronyo Market when it capsized. "The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sokoto Operations Office (SOO), has deployed its response team to support ongoing rescue operations following a tragic boat mishap in Sokoto State today. The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, activated the Agency's response immediately after receiving reports that a boat conveying over 50 passengers to Goronyo Market had capsized. As at the time of this report, about 10 persons have been rescued, while more than 40 passengers remain missing," the agency posted on X

"NEMA SOO, in collaboration with local authorities and emergency responders, is intensifying search and rescue operations to locate the missing persons. The Agency reassures the public of its commitment to saving lives, providing timely updates, and coordinating all necessary support for the affected families," it added.

<br>Earlier on December 17, 2024, NEMA had rescued 49 people after a boat capsized in Benue. They also recovered three dead from the boat accident that occurred along River Benue in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, a statement by NEMA said.</p><p>The accident involved 76 passengers in the boat, as the driver, unaware of a submerged tree in the river accidental navigated into it, causing the boat to tip off and capsized. The incident took place on Saturday December 15 around 7pm (local time). The passengers were said to be returning home from the Ocholonya Market, a major economic hub that draws traders from several communities in Agatu and neighboring states, including Nasarawa State.</p><p>Besides the rescued passengers, one of the victims managed to swim to safety while 23 persons are still missing. Most of the boat passengers were from Odenyi Magaji and other communities of Nasarawa State. NEMA worked with the Benue State Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders including the local authorities and divers to expedite the ongoing search and rescue operations to trace the remaining missing passengers.</p><p>NEMA also established contacts with the Nigerian Navy to provide more support for the search and rescue.</p>