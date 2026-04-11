EAM S Jaishankar announced 312 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran via Armenia. This follows an earlier repatriation welcomed by Piyush Goyal. The MEA has facilitated the evacuation of over 1,200 Indian nationals from Iran amid regional conflict.

312 Indian Fishermen Evacuated From Iran

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday announced that 312 Indian fishermen were safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Jaishankar thanked Armenian officials for making the safe evacuation possible.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend Ararat Mirzoyan for making it possible." Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend @AraratMirzoyan for making it possible. @MFAofArmenia — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026

Piyush Goyal Welcomed Previous Batch of Returnees

Earlier on April 4, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal welcomed the Indian fishermen who arrived in Chennai after being repatriated from Iran via Armenia, following a significant diplomatic effort by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Speaking to reporters, Piyush Goyal described the return as a "Joyous day" for the families of the fishermen, who had been stranded in Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "Today is a joyous day where our brothers and sisters who are suffering in Iran are coming back home to their families, motherland. We warmly welcome all our fishermen brothers and sisters. It was a difficult journey for them. They had to go 20 hours to Armenia and other countries," Goyal said.

"The MEA Officials worked day and night to bring them to Armenia. Today they are flying back from Armenia. We are very happy to receive them, welcome them back home," he added.

Over 1,200 Indian Nationals Evacuated, Says MEA

Armenia has been facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran. On April 2, the MEA said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran, out of which 996 moved to Armenia.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the evacuation is being carried out through Armenia and Azerbaijan with the Centre closely coordinating efforts on the ground.

According to Jaiswal, "Some 1,200 Indian nationals have been evacuated, of which 845 are students." He added, "996 moved to Armenia and 204 to Azerbaijan, from where they are being helped by the MEA." (ANI)