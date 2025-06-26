At least 29 students were killed and more than 250 injured after an electrical explosion triggered panic and a deadly stampede during national exams at a high school in Bangui, Central African Republic, officials said.

The incident happened at Barthelemy Boganda High School, where over 5,300 students had gathered for the second day of their baccalaureat exams, the country’s national school-leaving test.

Transformer blast blamed for chaos

According to a BBC report, Education Minister Aurelien-Simplice Kongbelet-Zimgas expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the parents of the students who lost their lives, and we wish a quick recovery to those who were injured.”

According to the Ministry of National Education, the explosion occurred when workers attempted to restore power to a malfunctioning electrical transformer on the school campus.

The sudden blast sparked panic among the students, causing a stampede that led to most of the deaths and injuries. Many were trampled in the chaos as students tried to escape the area.

Emergency response and medical aid

Emergency services reached the scene quickly and worked to move the injured to nearby hospitals. Health officials said many students suffered injuries from the crush and falling debris, while some were hurt by the initial blast.

Government authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion and whether safety measures were in place at the school.

The tragedy has left the country in mourning. Families of the victims gathered at hospitals and the school to identify their children.

Officials have expressed condolences to the families and promised a full inquiry into the incident to prevent such accidents in the future.