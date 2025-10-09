The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai for his ‘compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.’

László Krasznahorkai: The 2025 Nobel Laureate Who Bridges East and West

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, László Krasznahorkai, draws deep inspiration from the East, particularly China and Japan, which shape his contemplative and poetic writing style. His works reflect a profound search for meaning, beauty and spiritual balance amid a turbulent world.

His 2003 novel, Északról hegy, Délről tó, Nyugatról utak, Keletről folyó (A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East), is a meditative tale set near Kyoto that explores a quest for a hidden garden. This work serves as a prelude to his celebrated collection Seiobo járt odalent (Seiobo There Below, 2008), a series of seventeen interconnected stories arranged in a Fibonacci sequence. Together, they contemplate the essence of artistic creation, beauty, and impermanence.

Through these intricate narratives, Krasznahorkai masterfully guides readers through subtle 'side doors' of perception, revealing the mysterious and transcendent act of creation that defines his visionary literary universe.