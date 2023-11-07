Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    1st emergence since 1986! Underwater volcanic eruptions form new island off Japan's Ogasawara coast (WATCH)

    Eruptions from an underwater volcano create a new island off the coast of Japan in the Ogasawara island chain, marking the first such occurrence in the region since 1986.

    1st emergence since 1986! Underwater volcanic eruptions form new island off Japan's Ogasawara coast (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 9:11 AM IST

    An undersea volcano's eruptions near Japan's Ogasawara island chain have given rise to a new islet in the Pacific Ocean, over 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo. As reported by Asahi Shimbun, the emergence of this new island, which lies in the vicinity of the Iwojima Island (Iwoto Island) famous for its Second World War history, occurred on November 1. The personnel stationed on Iwojima reported hearing a loud noise and observed sand being propelled high into the air, a consequence of the formation of the new island.

    According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), seismic activity has been detected on Iwoto Island since October 21, signaling the onset of volcanic eruptions, leading to the recent event.

    This new islet took shape close to the crater of the underwater volcano. An official from JMA speculated that the accumulation of rocks and stones expelled from the seafloor crater contributed to the formation of the islet.

    Historically, similar incidents have occurred in the region resulting in the emergence of new islands, but the harsh sea conditions have led to their subsequent submersion within months.

    Remarkably, this newly formed islet stands as the first occurrence of its kind in the region since 1986.

    Continuous volcanic activity has prompted officials to caution about potential smoke and substantial ash deposition in the surrounding area.

    In a separate development earlier this year, Japan's Geospatial Information Authority reported the discovery of about 7,000 new islands around the country through digital mapping, marking the first extensive survey of its kind in 35 years. Despite these discoveries, the total territorial size of Japan, which spans 37,000 square kilometers, remains unaffected.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 9:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NASA Kepler Telescope discovers 7 fiery exoplanets, uncovering a harsh new solar system beyond our own snt

    NASA's Kepler Telescope discovers 7 fiery exoplanets, uncovering a harsh new solar system beyond our own

    One month later: How Gaza war has reshaped reality for Israelis, Palestinians as threat of WWIII looms snt

    One month later: How Gaza war has reshaped reality for Israelis, Palestinians as threat of WWIII looms

    Saturn iconic rings will briefly 'disappear' in 2025; here's why snt

    Saturn's iconic rings will briefly 'disappear' in 2025; here's why

    Taiwan Diwali celebration illuminates growing bond with India; fireworks, cultural dance go viral (WATCH) snt

    Taiwan's Diwali celebration illuminates growing bond with India; fireworks, cultural dance go viral (WATCH)

    Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, says health ministry snt

    Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, claims health ministry

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for standing against such videos RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur applauds actress for raising voice against such videos

    Delhi air quality dips to very poor as thick toxic smog engulfs national capital gcw

    Delhi's air quality dips to ‘very poor’ as thick, toxic smog engulfs national capital

    ODI World Cup 2023: SL's Angelo Mathews shocked by Bangladesh's time out decision; dubs it 'disgraceful' snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: SL's Angelo Mathews shocked by Bangladesh's time out decision; dubs it 'disgraceful'

    Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rains to lash in the state today; yellow alert in 3 districts

    Coworking giant WeWork files for bankruptcy in US with liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 billion snt

    Co-working giant WeWork files for bankruptcy in US with liabilities ranging from $10 to $50 billion

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon