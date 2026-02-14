The 13th India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR is underway in Assam. The annual bilateral exercise aims to enhance defence cooperation, interoperability, and tactical synergy in counter-terrorism and special forces operations.

The exercise commenced on 4 February 2026 and is scheduled to conclude on 17 February 2026 as per the Indian Army. Exercise KHANJAR is an annual bilateral military engagement conducted alternately between India and Kyrgyzstan since its inception in 2011. It brings together specialised contingents from both countries to train collectively in counter-terrorism operations and special forces tactics under a United Nations mandate framework.

Exercise Drills and Objectives

As per the Indian Army, the ongoing drills encompass simulated scenarios in urban and rugged terrain, promoting tactical coordination and mutual understanding between the participating forces. The rigorous training modules aim to improve responsiveness across multiple operational environments and enhance joint operational readiness.

A Cornerstone of Defence Cooperation

This edition reaffirms the shared commitment of India and Kyrgyzstan to address evolving security challenges, notably international terrorism and extremism, while strengthening mutual trust, defence ties and regional stability. The exercise further contributes to deepening the long-standing strategic partnership and defence collaboration between the two nations.

Since its initiation, Exercise KHANJAR has evolved into a cornerstone of India - Kyrgyzstan defence cooperation, symbolising mutual commitment to peace, security and professional camaraderie between the Indian Armed Forces and Kyrgyz military forces. The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship.

India-Kyrgyzstan Strategic Partnership

India and Kyrgyzstan have warm and friendly ties. They are also strategic partners. In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement.

Key Areas of Defence Cooperation

Important facets of bilateral defence cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic include training Kyrgyz personnel in Indian defence establishments, joint exercises, conduct of exchange programmes and joint research at the Kyrgyz-India Mountain Bio Medical Research Centre (KIMBMRC), Bishkek, MEA further noted. (ANI)