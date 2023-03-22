Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    11 killed, several injured after magnitude of 6.8 earthquake strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan

    Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported. Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets.

    11 killed, several injured after magnitude of 6.8 earthquake strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    At least 11 killed and several injured after an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude shook parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, local media reported. The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 180 kilometres, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

    Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other areas of the country.

    Also read: Hard-hitting Scotland Yard review finds institutional racism; Sikh officer's beard cut, turban put in shoe box

    Strong tremors were also felt in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and in Gilgit-Baltistan areas, local media reported. Television footage showed panic-stricken citizens out on the streets.

    The earthquake killed nine people, including two women, and injured over 160 others as well as causing many buildings to collapse, authorities said, according to a Geo News report.

    At the time of the earthquake, a stampede was reported in the markets of Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked disaster management officials to remain vigilant to handle any situation, according to state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

    Also read: Explained: Lessons that Chernobyl nuclear disaster is teaching geologists about Earth's history

    An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the federal capital on the instructions of Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, reports said.

    According to the international seismological centre, apart from Pakistan, tremors were also felt in India, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

    Earthquakes are common in Pakistan. A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad in January this year. The deadliest quake hit the country in 2005, which killed more than 74,000 people.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hard hitting Scotland Yard review finds institutional racism; Sikh officer's beard cut, turban put in shoe box snt

    Hard-hitting Scotland Yard review finds institutional racism; Sikh officer's beard cut, turban put in shoe box

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Armies of India and 23 African nations engage in Maharashtra's Aundh for AFINDEX- 2023

    Explained How Chernobyl nuclear disaster is now teaching geologists about our planet's history snt

    Explained: Lessons that Chernobyl nuclear disaster is teaching geologists about Earth's history

    This would be my last 92 year old media baron Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time gcw

    'This would be my last...': 92-year-old media baron Rupert Murdoch set to marry for 5th time

    Pro Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate on fire in San Francisco: Report AJR

    Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set India's consulate in San Francisco on fire: Report

    Recent Stories

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family vma

    Happy Gudi Padwa 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with friends and family

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day vma

    Happy Ugadi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones this auspicious day

    Daily Horoscope for March 22 2023 Taurus Virgo Libra Capricorn Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 22, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for March 22 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    Families of Sisodia, Jain yet to vacate official bungalows: Sources

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon