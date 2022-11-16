Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Today's era must not be of war': PM Modi's message resonates in G20 resolution

    According to officials with knowledge of the negotiations, it said, "The Indian delegation played a big role in achieving consensus among member states over the wording that criticised the Russian invasion."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful message 'today's era must not be of war' in the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine conflict is now the underpinning of the outcome statement of G20 communique.

    The statement has echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words to Russian President Vladimir Putin in September by saying 'now is not the time for war' and the key role played by India in achieveing consensus for the outcome document was clearly spelled out by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in his press briefing at Bali.

    PM Modi's call seeking to address conflicts through peaceful resolution was visible in the approach undertaken by the top leaders. His suggestion that in view of deep divisions, the Ukraine war issue be settled through an inclusive paragraph has paved the way for an agreed language in the Declaration after five days of discussions.

    During the G20 Summit in Bali, PM Modi opposed any restrictions on the supply of energy amid West's call against procuring Russian oil during his address.

    The messages echoing during the summit have put India's narrative in the global discourse. A full-fledged leaders' declaration has been issued due to India's leadership of developing countries and emerging markets.

    India played a key role during the summit in getting important references on internationally relevant subjects such as sustainable development and lifestyles, new quantified goals for climate finance post-2025 and global digital health networks, to name a few.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 2:48 PM IST
