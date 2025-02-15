US Army bans transgender individuals from enlisting, pauses gender transition procedures

The US Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist and has halted gender transition procedures for service members. This decision follows executive orders signed by President Trump, reversing a policy from the Biden administration.

US Army bans transgender individuals from enlisting, pauses gender transition procedures dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 15, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Washington, DC [US], February 15 (ANI): The US Army has announced that it will no longer allow transgender people to enlist in the military and will stop facilitating procedures related to gender transformation for service members.

Also Read: "Don't know what will happen at noon": Trump reiterates stance on hostage crisis, warns Hamas of consequences

In a statement shared on X, the US Army said that the decision takes effect immediately and all new accessions for people with a history of gender dysphoria are stopped and all medical procedures related to facilitating or affirming a gender transition for service members have been paused.

In a series of posts shared on X, the US Army wrote, "The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. Stay tuned for more details."

It further stated, "Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused."

The US Army's announcement comes after US President Donald Trump last month announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces.

In a statement posted on X, the US Army stated, "Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect."


On January 27, Trump announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US forces and reinstating with back pay troops who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reported. Trump said he signed the executive orders while aboard Air Force One while travelling to Washington from Florida

During his first administration, Donald Trump had banned transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces in 2017, according to CNN report. However, former US President Joe Biden issued an order to repeal the ban in 2021. Hours after being sworn-in as the 47th US President on January 20, Trump signed an order revoking the Biden administration's 2021 move to allow transgender members to serve. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi concludes two-nation visit to France and US, returns to India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Don't know what will happen at noon": Trump reiterates stance on hostage crisis, warns Hamas of consequences dmn

"Don't know what will happen at noon": Trump reiterates stance on hostage crisis, warns Hamas of consequences

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH) snt

Who is John McFall, the first astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission? (WATCH)

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH) ddr

'Would US allow 9/11 trial in India': When Modi criticized US for acquitting Tahawwur Rana in 2011 (WATCH)

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting dmn

US to be key supplier of crude oil, gas to India as energy collaboration strengthen in Modi- Trump meeting

US visa renewal policy change may mean longer wait times for Indians. Here's why ddr

US visa renewal policy change may mean longer wait times for Indians. Here's why

Recent Stories

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena Kapoor's dad NTI

Randhir Kapoor Birthday: Know struggles and success of Kareena’s dad

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day- Check full list here NTI

Anti-Valentine Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day– Check full list

SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in iwh

SSC CHT Result: Combined Hindi Translator result announced, check on ssc.gov.in

Dont take it badly Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture watch snt

'Don't take it badly': Jaishankar showcases India's democratic strength with inked index finger gesture| WATCH

Tripuras 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion HRD

Tripura's 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon