US Army bans transgender individuals from enlisting, pauses gender transition procedures

The US Army will no longer allow transgender individuals to enlist and has halted gender transition procedures for service members. This decision follows executive orders signed by President Trump, reversing a policy from the Biden administration.

Washington, DC [US], February 15 (ANI): The US Army has announced that it will no longer allow transgender people to enlist in the military and will stop facilitating procedures related to gender transformation for service members.

Also Read: "Don't know what will happen at noon": Trump reiterates stance on hostage crisis, warns Hamas of consequences

In a statement shared on X, the US Army said that the decision takes effect immediately and all new accessions for people with a history of gender dysphoria are stopped and all medical procedures related to facilitating or affirming a gender transition for service members have been paused.

In a series of posts shared on X, the US Army wrote, "The #USArmy will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the military and will stop performing or facilitating procedures associated with gender transition for service members. Stay tuned for more details."

It further stated, "Effective immediately, all new accessions for individuals with a history of gender dysphoria are paused, and all unscheduled, scheduled, or planned medical procedures associated with affirming or facilitating a gender transition for Service members are paused."

The US Army's announcement comes after US President Donald Trump last month announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US armed forces.

In a statement posted on X, the US Army stated, "Individuals with gender dysphoria have volunteered to serve our country and will be treated with dignity and respect."



On January 27, Trump announced he had signed four executive orders that will reshape the military, including banning transgender service members from serving in the US forces and reinstating with back pay troops who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reported. Trump said he signed the executive orders while aboard Air Force One while travelling to Washington from Florida

During his first administration, Donald Trump had banned transgender Americans from serving in the armed forces in 2017, according to CNN report. However, former US President Joe Biden issued an order to repeal the ban in 2021. Hours after being sworn-in as the 47th US President on January 20, Trump signed an order revoking the Biden administration's 2021 move to allow transgender members to serve. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi concludes two-nation visit to France and US, returns to India

Latest Videos