'Shameless Trudeau': Canada Parliament's 1-minute silence for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar sparks row (WATCH)

The Canadian Parliament observed a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death. Nijjar was recognized for his association with Khalistani separatism. Social media users slammed the Canadian government and PM Justin Trudeau for backing the separatist.

The Canadian Parliament held a minute of silence to mark the first anniversary of the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, known for his involvement in Khalistani separatism on Tuesday (June 18).

In June 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, previously designated as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey. His death escalated tensions between India and Canada, exacerbated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

The Canadian Parliament's decision to hold a minute of silence for Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, ignited a firestorm of disbelief and anger among netizens worldwide. Social media platforms became a battleground of heated exchanges, with users expressing incredulity at what they saw as a shocking display of insensitivity and disregard for national security.

Canada has detained four Indian nationals in relation to the case. India has stated that there has been no official or diplomatic communication from Canada regarding the killing of the Sikh separatists or the arrests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly dismissed the Canadian accusations as 'absurd and motivated'.



