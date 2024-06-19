Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Shameless Trudeau': Canada Parliament's 1-minute silence for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar sparks row (WATCH)

    The Canadian Parliament observed a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death. Nijjar was recognized for his association with Khalistani separatism. Social media users slammed the Canadian government and PM Justin Trudeau for backing the separatist.
     

    'Shameless Trudeau': Canada Parliament's 1-minute silence for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar sparks row (WATCH) anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    The Canadian Parliament held a minute of silence to mark the first anniversary of the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, known for his involvement in Khalistani separatism on Tuesday (June 18). 

    In June 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, previously designated as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey. His death escalated tensions between India and Canada, exacerbated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested the possible involvement of Indian agents in the killing.

    The Canadian Parliament's decision to hold a minute of silence for Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, ignited a firestorm of disbelief and anger among netizens worldwide. Social media platforms became a battleground of heated exchanges, with users expressing incredulity at what they saw as a shocking display of insensitivity and disregard for national security. 

    Canada has detained four Indian nationals in relation to the case. India has stated that there has been no official or diplomatic communication from Canada regarding the killing of the Sikh separatists or the arrests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has firmly dismissed the Canadian accusations as 'absurd and motivated'.
     

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees anr

    Over 550 Hajj pilgrims die in Mecca amid temperatures exceeding 50 degrees

    Dont treat us like your dumping ground Nepal citizen's viral open letter to Indian tourists sparks debate snt

    'Don't treat us like your dumping ground': Nepal citizen's viral open letter to Indian tourists sparks debate

    cricket 'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family': Pak's Haris Rauf breaks silence on confrontation video osf

    'Won't hesitate to respond when it comes to family': Pak's Haris Rauf breaks silence on confrontation video

    Global civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% in 2023; UN slams 'dehumanising rhetoric', urges peace (WATCH) snt

    Global civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% in 2023; UN slams 'dehumanising rhetoric', urges peace (WATCH)

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH) osf

    Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf involved in a heated argument with a fan in the USA (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife death from cancer ATG

    Assam Home Secretary Shiladitya Chetia shoots himself, minutes after wife’s death from cancer

    'Documents forged': Allahabad HC permits NTA to take legal action on Priyanka Gandhi-backed NEET aspirant anr

    'Documents forged': Allahabad HC permits NTA to take legal action on Priyanka Gandhi-backed NEET aspirant

    What is sensorineural hearing loss? The disorder singer Alka Yagnik is diagnosed with RKK

    What is sensorineural hearing loss? The disorder singer Alka Yagnik is diagnosed with

    PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar worth Rs 1,700 crore check details gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates new Nalanda University campus in Bihar, plants a sapling

    Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan's shoes found at wife Vijayalakshmi's house

    Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan's shoes found at wife Vijayalakshmi's house

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon