Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Our prayers with victims of tragic event..' US President Joe Biden expresses grief over Wayanad landslides

    US President Joe Biden expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the Kerala landslides and commended the rescue teams and emergency responders for their bravery and dedication.
     

    'Our prayers with victims of tragic event..' US President Joe Biden expresses grief over Wayanad landslides anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 9:32 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden offered his 'deepest condolences' on Thursday to the victims of the devastating landslides in Kerala, while also praising the courage and dedication of the rescue teams and emergency responders who are working tirelessly to navigate the challenging relief operations.

    "Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India," the US President said in a statement.

    "Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," he added.

    At least 316 people lost their lives and over 200 others were injured in the massive landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday (July 30). The number of casualties is likely to rise in the coming hours even as the rescue operations continue on Day 4 today. 
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by remote bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report snt

    Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by bomb smuggled into Tehran guesthouse 2 months ago: Report

    leave lebanon India issues advisory to its nationals over potential threats after Israel attacks anr

    ‘Leave Lebanon': India issues advisory to its nationals over ‘potential threats’ after Israel attacks

    ELIMINATED Israel confirms mastermind of Oct 7 massacre Mohammed Deif killed in last month's Gaza strike snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms mastermind of Oct 7 massacre Mohammed Deif killed in last month's Gaza strike

    Khaled Mashaal, Yahya Sinwar and more: Who will replace Haniyeh amid Gaza war? Look at possible contenders snt

    Khaled Mashaal, Yahya Sinwar and more: Who will replace Haniyeh amid Gaza war? Look at possible contenders

    Did WhatsApp co-founder assist Israel in killing Hamas' Haniyeh? Buzz grows over Yan Borysovych Koum's role snt

    Did WhatsApp co-founder assist Israel in killing Hamas' Haniyeh? Buzz grows over Yan Borysovych Koum's role

    Recent Stories

    Infosys to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on August 02 RKK

    Infosys to Tata Motors: Stocks to watch on August 02

    Intel layoff: US chipmaker to cut 18,000 jobs, reduce $20 billion in expenses gcw

    Intel layoff: US chipmaker to cut 18,000 jobs, reduce $20 billion in expenses

    Did you know Kiara Advani is the great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar? RKK

    Did you know Kiara Advani is the great-granddaughter of Ashok Kumar?

    CBI files first chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak case, names 13 accused gcw

    CBI files first chargesheet in NEET-UG paper leak case, names 13 accused

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 2 city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check August 2 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon