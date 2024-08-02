'Our prayers with victims of tragic event..' US President Joe Biden expresses grief over Wayanad landslides

US President Joe Biden expressed his deepest condolences to the victims of the Kerala landslides and commended the rescue teams and emergency responders for their bravery and dedication.

US President Joe Biden offered his 'deepest condolences' on Thursday to the victims of the devastating landslides in Kerala, while also praising the courage and dedication of the rescue teams and emergency responders who are working tirelessly to navigate the challenging relief operations.

"Jill and I extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly landslides in the state of Kerala in India," the US President said in a statement.

"Our prayers are with the victims of this tragic event, and we mourn with the families who have lost loved ones. We commend the bravery of the Indian service members and first responders supporting the complex recovery effort. We will continue to hold the people of India in our thoughts during this difficult time," he added.

At least 316 people lost their lives and over 200 others were injured in the massive landslides that hit Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday (July 30). The number of casualties is likely to rise in the coming hours even as the rescue operations continue on Day 4 today.



Latest Videos