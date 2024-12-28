'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani supporters rally outside US State Dept amid Jaishankar's visit (WATCH)

A group of Khalistani supporters held a protest and rallied outside US State Department in Washington DC amid External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visit to the country.

A group of Khalistani supporters held a protest and rallied outside US State Department in Washington DC amid External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visit to the country. The protestors waving Khalistani flags raised slogans and held "Kill Modi Politics,' and "Kill Hindutva" banners. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM Jaishankar.

The development comes when Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US from December 24 to December 29, during which he is scheduled to meet senior members of the outgoing Biden administration.

The External Affairs Minister is also likely to have introductory meetings with the senior leadership of the incoming Trump administration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reviewed the advancement of the US-India partnership over the last four years.

On Friday, S Jaishankar met Congressman Michael Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Advisor, during which they had a wide-ranging conversation on the bilateral partnership between India and the US as well as current global issues. This was the first highest-level in-person meeting between the Indian government and the incoming Trump administration.

“Delighted to meet” Waltz “this evening”, Jaishankar posted on X on Friday.

