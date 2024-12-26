AUS vs IND: Pro-Khalistan supporters tear, kick Tricolour outside MCG, confronted by Indians (WATCH)

A shocking video has surfaced from Australia, showing a bunch of Khalistani supporters engaging in a blatant act of disrespect towards India and its national flag.

A shocking video has surfaced from Australia, showing a bunch of Khalistani supporters engaging in a blatant act of disrespect towards India and its national flag. The disturbing footage captures the moment when a group of men, waving Khalistan flags in an open ground, kicked a football wrapped in Indian national flag.

In the face of this blatant disrespect, a group of Indian nationals present at the scene courageously confronted the perpetrators. With chants of "India, India," they boldly countered the Khalistanis.

Police were deployed at the scene to manage the volatile situation and prevent any potential escalation.

The viral video has raised questions about the growing audacity of separatist groups, with many urging swift and strong action against those responsible for such inflammatory behavior.

Calls for swift action against those responsible have grown louder, with many urging stricter measures to curb such provocative behavior by separatist elements abroad.

A user wrote, "Disrespecting the Tiranga is unforgivable! Kudos to the patriot who confronted these Khalistanis boldly."

Another user commented, "Something has to be done ASAP, it’s now or never!"

A third user wrote, "This is absolutely unacceptable and deeply disrespectful. The Tiranga is a symbol of our nation’s pride, and such actions are nothing but an affront to the values we stand for. It’s important that we condemn such behavior and stand united against any form of disrespect to our national symbols."

