India expressed deep concern over escalating Israel-Iran tensions following reported Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Urging both nations to prioritize dialogue, India is closely monitoring the situation.

India on Friday (June 13) expressed deep concern over the rapidly escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following reports of Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement urging both nations to refrain from further escalation and prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps," the MEA said.

The ministry also underlined India's long-standing and friendly relations with both countries and reiterated its willingness to extend any possible support to help reduce tensions.

As a precautionary measure, Indian embassies in both Iran and Israel have been placed on high alert and are in contact with the Indian community. Indian nationals in the region have been advised to remain vigilant, stay safe, and adhere to local security advisories.

The statement came amid a dramatic military development, as Israel launched a series of preemptive airstrikes against Iran targeting nuclear and military infrastructure. According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a special state of emergency across the country, warning that a significant retaliatory strike from Iran could be imminent.

Sirens sounded across Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet. The Israeli military, or IDF, confirmed it had launched an aerial operation named "Nation of Lions," striking dozens of sites across Iran linked to its nuclear programme. The IDF claims Iran possesses sufficient enriched uranium to produce several nuclear bombs within days and that the strikes were necessary to counter an "imminent threat."

Tzvika Tessler of the IDF's Home Front Command told reporters that while there was no immediate attack on Israel, the sirens were a preemptive alert preparing citizens for a potential heavy missile assault from the east. "We will give far-reaching warnings," he said.