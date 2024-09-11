'Eye rolls, exaggerated smiles & more': Kamala Harris' facial expressions in debate with Trump sparks frenzy

US Vice President Kamala Harris found herself under an intense social media scrutiny following her performance in Tuesday’s ABC News Presidential Debate against former President Donald Trump.

US Vice President Kamala Harris found herself under an intense social media microscope following her performance in Tuesday’s ABC News Presidential Debate against former President Donald Trump. As the debate unfolded, the focus of the spectacle shifted from policy discourse to the theatricality of Harris’ facial expressions, which were broadcasted in vivid detail on split screens, capturing the keen interest—and sharp critique—of both viewers and commentators.

Throughout Trump’s responses, Harris’ dynamic range of facial expressions was prominently displayed. Cameras caught her rolling her eyes, furrowing her brow, and deploying exaggerated smiles, providing a constant visual commentary on the proceedings. With the debate’s format stipulating that each candidate's microphone be muted during the other's speaking time—a rule that Harris’ campaign had sought to overturn without success—her only avenue for reaction became these vivid and expressive gestures.

The eruption on social media was swift and polarized. Critics denounced her expressions as overly rehearsed and devoid of genuine emotion. "Kamala Harris is doing obviously rehearsed routines instead of answering questions. Then she does rehearsed and exaggerated facial expressions when Trump talks. She comes across as fake and weak," tweeted Miranda Devine, a columnist for the New York Post.

Pollster Frank Luntz observed, “On content, Harris is winning. Visually, she's hurting herself. #Debate2024,” while conservative commentator Carmine Sabia remarked, “Kamala Harris has been way over-coached on doing facial expressions because of the muted mics. It is uncomfortable and weird.”

Fox News correspondent Aisha Hasnie also questioned the efficacy of Harris’ visual reactions: “So far... HARRIS is making faces way more than TRUMP on this split screen. DK how that's going to resonate with voters.”

The critiques even drew parallels to past debates. Journalist Ian Miles Cheong noted, “Harris displayed many of the same expressions that went viral during the 2020 vice presidential debate where she faced off against Mike Pence,” suggesting that this latest display of emotive reactions might echo her previous debate performances.

Does Kamala Harris laugh too much?

Kamala Harris has been timely criticised for her laughter. She is being called "crazy", "weird" and "laughing Kamala" by Donald Trump. Trump feels Kamala Harris's laughter is "weird" and too much. At the root of it, he is questioning her fitness to be President.

"I call her Laughing Kamala. You ever watched her laugh? She’s crazy. You know, you can tell a lot by a laugh. No, she’s crazy. She’s nuts.”

"Crazy", "nuts" and "Laughing Kamala." This is an attack on whether she is fit to be the President of the US, Donald Trump has said.

