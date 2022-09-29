'Don't travel states bordering Pakistan': Canada issues bizarre travel advisory for its citizens

On September 22, India had issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada to remain vigilant amid increasing incidents of crimes and anti-India activities in the country.

Days after the Indian government issued an advisory for its students and nationals in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government issued a bizarre travel advisory for its citizens travelling to India. According to reports, the advisory warns people about travelling to states like Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan which share borders with Pakistan due to the presence of "landmines".

In an advisory, the Canadian government said, "Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of the border with Pakistan in the following states due to the unpredictable security situation and presence of landmines and unexploded ordnance: Gujarat, Punjab Rajasthan."

It also asked the citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in India due to the "threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country."

Apart from this, the statement uploaded on Canadian government website mentions that 'non-essential' travel to Assam and Manipur should be avoided 'due to the risk of terrorism and insurgency.'

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action."