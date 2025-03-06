'Completely unacceptable': UK on security breach during S Jaishankar's visit

UK has condemned the security breach during EAM S Jaishankar's visit, calling it ‘completely unacceptable'.
 

BREAKING: UK reacts to security breach during S Jaishankar's visit, calls it 'completely unacceptable'
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has strongly condemned the security breach that occurred outside Chatham House during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit.

A spokesperson reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to diplomatic security, stating that while peaceful protest is upheld, any form of intimidation or disruption is unacceptable. The Metropolitan Police swiftly intervened, and the UK assured full adherence to international security obligations for visiting diplomats.

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the security breach and an attempt by a group of Khalistani extremists to heckle and attack External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar as he was leaving in a car after attending an event at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations."

Jaishankar's security breach

Pro-Khalistan protesters on March 5 staged a demonstration outside Chatham House in London, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was attending a discussion. Holding flags and blaring slogans through speakers, the protesters created a tense atmosphere outside the venue.

A viral video of the incident shows a protester aggressively charging towards Jaishankar’s convoy while officers initially appeared hesitant to intervene. The man proceeded to tear the Indian tricolour as others chanted slogans. Moments later, the Metropolitan Police moved in, detaining him and other extremists.

The UK government has strongly condemned the security breach, calling any attempt to intimidate or disrupt public events 'completely unacceptable.' The Metropolitan Police has assured swift action to ensure diplomatic security.

