    Watch: Python swallows deer in seconds; terrifying video leaves netizens stunned

    In a video, that is making rounds on social media shows a python swallowing a deer entirely in just five seconds. This has left netizens stunned after watching it.

    Watch Python swallows deer in seconds; terrifying video leaves netizens stunned-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 9:01 PM IST

    Most people find snakes creepy, while some love to keep them as pets. Mostly snake lovers choose pythons as their pets as they are considered quite docile and easy to handle.

    However, when it comes to loyalty, we won't have to rethink after watching this video of a woman getting attacked by her pet python while cleaning the snake's cage.

    In another video, that is doing rounds on social media, shows a python swallowing a deer entirely in just five seconds. This has left netizens stunned after seeing the terrifying video.

    In the horrifying video, the giant python widely opens its mouth and completely gulps the entire deer effortlessly. A few people can be seen standing beside the giant python, and one among them can be seen tapping the snake's body without any fear.

    Take a look at the terrifying video:

    The horrifying video was shared on an Instagram page named beautiful_new_pix and shocked the netizens. However, the location and the date of the incident are still unknown.

    The video has gathered as many as 9,52,331 views and 29,577 likes from the date of being online. Social media users were terrified and loaded the comment section with their opinions.

    A user said the video just took his breath away for some moment, while another said the video made him hate the snakes more.

    Many users also claimed that the video is played in reverse mode. A user said the video is played reversely. At the same time, another claimed that the python is regurgitating the deer as they can do it very quickly to escape from any danger when they are vulnerable. Many users also claimed that it was a Burmese python.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 9:01 PM IST
