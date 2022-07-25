Watch: Truck driver feds elephants with sugarcane to clear the path; Netizens call it 'sugarcane tax'

The internet is full of amazing videos that can make our day and leave us refreshed. Animal and human videos are among them that never fail to bring a smile to our faces. One such a video of a truck driver feeding an elephant and its calf with a few sugarcanes to pass through them is going viral on the internet, and people are finding it hilarious.

In the video, an elephant and its calf can be seen standing in front of a truck carrying sugarcane. The elephants block the path while crossing the roads between the jungle. As the truck driver doesn't find any other way to pass the road without moving the elephants, he throws out a few sugarcane bundles to the roadside. As the elephants notice the sugarcane bundles, it walks to the roadside, clearing the road. Take a look at the amusing video:

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle with a caption asking people what they would name this tax? He also added a word of caution that said it's lovely to see animals getting fed, but such sympathy-based conservations can be an enemy to wildlife. He added that this behaviour could make them get used to accessing food, which will lead them to roam around the roads & outside their habitats, and that can end up in a number of accidents. He also urged the people not to feed the animals and let them help to stay in the wild.

The video went viral and gathered 1.5 million views and around 60K likes so far. The video amused the netizens, and they loaded the comment section with their opinions. A user said that humans have to pay the tax as they take away foods that belong to the animals, while another jokingly replied to Kaswan's tweet and stated that it would be called a sugarcane tax. A third user expressed his joy and said the video just made his day.

