Watch: Huge crowd throng Kerala's Lulu Malls for midnight sale

A video of a huge crowd gathered for a midnight sale shopping at Kerala's LuLu Mall is going viral, and netizens are stunned after watching it.

Many of us just love going shopping, and it is considered as a significant stress relief for many. What if we are told that our wishlist products are being sold at a 50 per cent discount for a few hours. No doubt we will just rush to the store to buy whatever we can.

Yes, that's what recently happened in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram. LuLu Mall, the largest mall as well as the first of its kind in India, offered a 50 per cent discount on all products at midnight on July 6. The mall witnessed a vast crowd of people rushing to buy their products during the sale hours.

The stunning video of the same has been doing rounds on social media and has grabbed the eyeballs of many. The video also got the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Sharma, and he shared the video on his Twitter handle. The business tycoon captioned the video by asking netizens whether they remember iPhone launch queues. He also added that the video shows Kerala’s LuLu Mall sale crowd at midnight.

In the video, we can see thousands of people lining up and waiting for the sale to start. People can be seen jostling for space, even on staircases and escalators in the mall. Take a look at the video:

LuLu Mall is a part of the much famed LuLu Group International, which is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and has a chain spread across 34 countries. The sale got started at 11:59 pm on July 6 and continued till July 7, dawn.

The videos of the people rushing for sale are going viral over the internet, and netizens expressed their opinions in the comment section. Many users raised concerns over the fear of Covid-19 spread as the pandemic still remains. Many others found it hilarious as people jostle for space to gather discounted products.

