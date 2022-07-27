Watch: Monk climbs steep mountain effortlessly; netizens left impressed

Mountaineering and trekking are considered to be one of the most adventurous sports. Tons of people love doing the active sports adventure. We see people often sharing their mountaineering experiences on the internet, where one can see them using safety ropes and gears to climb to the top of the mountains.

But what if we tell you that a monk climbs a steep mountain effortlessly without any safety harness. Stunned right? Yes, a video of a monk easily climbing a steep mountain is going viral, and netizens are left jaw-dropped after watching it.

In the stunning video, a few people can be seen climbing the mountain with the help of ropes and safety gear. As they struggle to reach the top of the mountain, a monk effortlessly climbs the same mountain without any safety harness. As the monk passes beside the mountaineers, the silence in the video tells us how shocked they are after seeing the monk climbing the hill. In no time, the monk reaches the top of the mountain and passes a smile looking at the mountaineers. Take a look at the stunning video:

The incredible video was shared by a Twitter user named Tansu Yegen and has gathered more than 5 lakh views and more than 22K likes from the date of being online. The video undoubtedly stunned everyone, and netizens loaded the comment section with their opinions and amazement. A user said monks have a very disciplined life and are capable of many such things, while another said it is because of the meditation and yoga which helped him do it so easily. A third user said the video left him stunned. Many people also expressed their amazement through eyepopping emojis.

