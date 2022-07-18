Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Emu constantly video bombs owners' TikTok videos; Netizens can't stop laughing

    A video of an adorable emu named Emmanuel constantly video bombing his owners' TikTok videos are going viral, and netizens can't stop their laugh after watching it.

    Bengaluru, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    The internet is full of amazing and joyful videos which can make us delighted. Animal videos are considered to be one of the most entertaining videos among them. Their adorable moments and expressions always win our hearts.

    Now such a video of an adorable emu named Emmanuel constantly video bombing his owners' TikTok videos is going viral, and netizens just love watching it. The hilarious video has gone crazy viral and gathered around 21 million views so far. The video was shot by Taylor Blake, who works at Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, United States.

    In the video, Taylor Blake, who is an animal caretaker at Knuckle Bump Farms, can be seen trying to record a few educational videos. But an adorable emu named Emmanuel keeps interrupting her videos by video bombing as she records. Each time the emu interrupts Blake’s video, she cautions the bird by saying to stop doing it with a lovely smile. But the bird seems to be enjoying the moment and continues to interrupt her. After a few moments, the bird even knocks the camera to the ground and pokes it with its beak. Take a look at the hilarious video:

    Blake initially posted the compilation of videos of Emmanuel’s interruptions on her TikTok account. But after a user shared it on Twitter, it started to grab more eye-balls. The video has gathered around 21 million views, 827.3K likes and 183.7K retweets in just three days of being online.

    Netizens loved the hilarious video and expressed their love in the comment section. A user said the video is so adorable to watch, while another said the video made her day. A third user urged Blake to keep posting more such videos of her and Emmanuel.

